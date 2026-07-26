AEW Redemption Preview: Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The last major stop along the road to All In London will be tonight at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as All Elite Wrestling presents the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view.

Ever since Kenny Omega defeated MJF at AEW Beach Break to capture the AEW Men's World Championship, the eyes of all the sickos have been looking ahead to an epic clash with 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup Champion Will Ospreay inside of Wembley Stadium. Kevin Knight, however, has a different vision in mind.

The reigning TNT Champion crashed the coronation of the 'Best Bout Machine" on Dynamite in order to collect on the title shot that was owed to him by MJF. Omega wasn't keen on the idea of paying off Max's debts, but still granted Knight the opportunity of his lifetime because he sees something special in The Jet.

The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line at Redemption. Willow Nightingale made her return from a shoulder injury sooner than many had anticipated and won the Women's Casino Gauntlet to earn this shot at Thekla.

Nightingale is determined to come out on top tonight against the Toxic Spider, with a date with 2026 Women's Owen Hart Cup Champion Mercedes Moné at All In London waiting for whomever walks out of the Bell Centre with the gold around their waste.

Cage & Cope, Kyle Fletcher, Hikaru Shida, Mark Davis and The Conglomeration will all be defending their respective championships tonight as well, while a six-man ladder match will determine the new No. 1 Contender for the AEW International Title.

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks | All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will face off against The Young Bucks in a massive tag team match that could catapult Matt and Nick Jackson straight to the front of the line for a shot at the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship.

The Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs will also meet in a Double Chain Match, and Chris Jericho is breaking back his "Painmaker" persona to battle the "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred Match.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's AEW Redemption pay-per-view, which starts an hour earlier than usual. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

AEW Redemption date:

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

AEW Redemption start time:

Buy-in Pre-show: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Main Show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

AEW Redemption location:

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

How To Watch AEW Redemption:

Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.

AEW Redemption Predictions:

The Takedown on SI staff gives their final thoughts and predictions for AEW Redemption.

AEW Redemption Card:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW Men's World Championship

Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship

Cage & Cope (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. ROH Men's World Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship

Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship

"The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred Match

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxely & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

Double Chain Tag Team Match: Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. David Finlay & Clark Connors

Six-Way Ladder Match to Determine No. 1 Contender for AEW International Championship: Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon

AEW Redemption Buy-In Card:

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong (c) vs. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson for the AEW World Trios Championship.

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