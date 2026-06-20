AEW Collision Preview (6/20/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The teacher collides with the student in the second round of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament on tonight's edition of AEW Collision.

After defeating Mina Shirakawa to advance to the semifinals, ROH Women's World Champion Athena must get through her mentee, Maya World, to make it to the Owen Hart Women's Tournament final for the first time after losing in the second round in 2023 and 2025. Maya World is looking for a Cinderella run in the tournament after being a last-minute replacement for Sareee in the first round and pulling off a big win over Skye Blue to advance to the semifinals.

Maya World has faced her mentor on several occasions in both ROH and the independent wrestling circuit but has never been able to defeat Athena one-on-one. In front of a vibrant crowd in Houston, the audience will be split between the two Texas natives. Which woman will move on to the final at AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door and wrestle Mercedes Moné to compete for an AEW Women's World Championship opportunity at AEW All In London?

Survival of the Fittest

All Elite Wrestling

Spots are filling up to participate in the Survival of the Fittest match on July 1 to crown a new TBS Champion and Mina Shirakawa and Kris Statlander are the latest to throw their names in the ring. Kris Statlander has been TBS Champion before, but Shirakawa still has yet to win her first title in AEW. Statlander will need to keep an eye out for Hikaru Shida, who has already qualified and promised that her feud with her former tag team partner is far from over.

Will Mina Shirakawa be able to capitalize on Statlander's split focus to win, or will Kris Statlander take a step closer to becoming a two-time TBS Champion?

Road to Forbidden Door

Following his confrontation with Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite ahead of their Forbidden Door match next Sunday, NJPW superstar Zack Sabre Jr. will prepare for his battle with The Best Bout Machine by wrestling Adam Priest tonight on Collision. The TMDK leader is widely known as the best technical wrestler in the world. What kind of message will Sabre send to Omega tonight in Houston?

CMLL is an official partner of this year's Forbidden Door event, but Místico's plans for the show are still unknown. Before he gets to San Jose, he'll have his hands full with Top Flight's Dante Martin. Who will prevail in this clash of high flyers in Houston?

Following his challenge to NJPW's Shota Umino for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door, PAC will be in action as well tonight in hopes of gaining momentum before his big title bout.

Also on Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The ongoing conflict between Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa is showing no signs of ending anytime soon after Ciampa publicly requested to see the "serious Jericho". His request was accepted and Jericho has asked for a face-to-face encounter on tonight's edition of Collision. What will the Psycho Killer have to say to a more earnest version of Jericho?

On Dynamite, The Elite had Kenny Omega's back when it looked like a potential brawl with TMDK was about to break out. On Collision, they'll have a mission of their own against The Lethal Twist. Both the Young Bucks and Jack Perry have suffered some consequential losses in recent weeks. Is tonight the night that they get back to their winning ways?

Speaking of winning ways, former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate want to climb back to the top of the tag team division and that road begins in Houston with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in action.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Owen Hart Women's Tournament Semifinal: Athena vs. Maya World

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Mina Shirakawa vs. Kris Statlander

The Elite vs. The Lethal Twist

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Adam Priest

Dante Martin vs. Místico

Jericho & Tommaso Ciampa Face-To-Face

Pac in action

The Hurt Syndicate in action