AEW Collision Results (6/13/26): Cope & Cage's Number One Contenders Determined
Saturday's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last week's episode featured the Women's Owen Hart Tournament in the main event as Hazuki from STARDOM defeated Persephone to advance to the next round. Both women were attacked by last year's winner, Mercedes Moné, following the match.
You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of Collision by scrolling to the bottom of the article.
AEW Collision results:
Tonight's Summer Blockbuster episode of Collision kicked off with some in-ring action as Kenny Omega went one-on-one with Bad Dude Tito of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The finish of the match saw Omega hit Tito with a One-Winged Angel to score the pinfall victory.
After the match, Omega got on the microphone and said he needs to climb back to the top. Omega believes that a victory over Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door will earn him another shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship.
Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis are backstage. Fletcher blames Konosuke Takeshita for the reason that Davis isn't in the Owen Hart Tournament finals. Fletcher declares that they will bring the International Championship back to the Don Callis Family. Kazuchika Okada comes in and agrees with Fletcher that they need to get title back.
Back in the ring, Hikaru Shida defeated Zayda Steel to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship.
A heavy dose of The Rascalz on Collision: Summer Blockbuster
Lexy Nair is backstage with The Opps. Anthony Bowens tries to take the spotlight, but HOOK cuts him off and reminds him that he's not the leader of the group and to learn his place. HOOK tells Lexy if she wants to speak to The Opps in the future, to talk to him.
Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz were in action next, picking up a relatively easy victory over Aaron and Austin Atlas. After the match, Xavier brings out Myron Reed, who's in action up next against Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship.
This matchup didn't go The Rascalz's way as Kevin Knight managed to retain his TNT Championship over Reed with a Crash Landing in an excellent contest.
A vignette airs for AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, looking for the next team to step up and challenge them for their titles.
An emotional look at Maya's "World"
We get a video package for Maya World that talks about the heartbreaking story of losing her brother and getting the chance to compete in the Women's Owen Hart Tournament.
Afterward, we hear from Athena, who says she's truly sorry for what happened to Maya World's brother, but she's never made it past the second round of the Owen Hart Tournament, and that lights a fire under her like no other.
This led to Athena competing in a match, as the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion picked a dominant victory over Tiara James. After the match, Athena continues her attack on James until Maya World hits the ring to make the save. Athena left at first, but then returned and attacked World, smashing her head off her championship.
Ricochet, The Dogs, and the Young Bucks are all on a quest for gold
The Demand are backstage. Ricochet talks about his year in AEW so far and states that now that his rivalry with Chris Jericho is behind him, he's coming after Konosuke Takeshita and the International Championship.
A high-stakes tag team match was up next as the Young Bucks took on The Dogs to determine the true number one contenders for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's AEW World Tag Team Titles. A shillelagh shot turned the tide of the matchup, which allowed The Dogs to hit Matt Jackson with the Full Clip to pick up the pinfall victory.
We hear from The Conglomeration backstage, all three men are hopeful that Mark Briscoe selects them to be part of his steel cage match at Forbidden Door against MJF and the Don Callis Family.
Back at the commentator's table, Tony Schiavone attempts to apologize to STARDOM for Thekla's actions last week. They are interrupted by Thekla who said she's not going to apologize to anyone for thinking that a cute little Joshi girl deserve her respect. Thekla tells Schiavone to shut his mouth and tells STARDOM to send their best at Forbidden Door to get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.
The Bang Bang Gang want a piece of The Dogs
The Bang Bang Gang cut a promo backstage, taking issue with The Dogs being the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It seems David Finlay and Clark Connors might have another hurdle to clear before they get to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.
Back in the ring, Persephone defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship. That match is set to take place on the July 1 episode of Dynamite.
It's announced that Starlight Kid from STARDOM has answered Thekla's challenge at Forbidden Door. Thekla cuts a fiery promo backstage in response, letting Starlight Kid know that the blood of STARDOM will be on her hands.
Back in the ring, TNT Champion Kevin Knight joined the commentary team as his former partner, Speedball Mike Bailey, took on Jake Doyle. The finish of the match saw Doyle hit Bailey with a sit down powerbomb, getting the clean pinfall victory.
It's a street fight in Cincinnati!
The main event of the evening was a Cincinnati Street Fight between the Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotions. It's worth mentioning that the match actually began on the street, so that pretty much set the tone for this extremely fun main event.
The finish of the match saw Jon Moxley hit Shane Taylor with the Death Rider to score the pinfall victory for his team.
Moxley and the Death Riders celebrated their hard fought victory at AEW Collision goes off the air.
AEW Collision quick results:
- Kenny Omega defeated Bad Dude Tito
- Hikaru Shida defeated Zayda Steel to qualify for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match
- Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz defeated Aaron and Austin Atlas
- Kevin Knight defeated Myron Reed to retain the AEW TNT Championship
- Athena defeated Tiara James
- The Dogs defeated the Young Bucks to become the number one contenders for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's AEW World Tag Team Titles
- Persephone defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match
- Jake Doyle defeated Speedball Mike Bailey
- The Death Riders defeated Shane Taylor Promotions in a Cincinnati Street Fight
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime