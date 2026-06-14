AEW Collision Results (6/13/26): Cope & Cage's Number One Contenders Determined

Saturday's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last week's episode featured the Women's Owen Hart Tournament in the main event as Hazuki from STARDOM defeated Persephone to advance to the next round. Both women were attacked by last year's winner, Mercedes Moné, following the match.

You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of Collision by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

TONIGHT!



We are just a few hours away from the special 2.5 HOUR #AEWCollision: Summer Blockbuster on TNT!



Make sure to join us at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PaS82E5PmD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2026

AEW Collision results:

Tonight's Summer Blockbuster episode of Collision kicked off with some in-ring action as Kenny Omega went one-on-one with Bad Dude Tito of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The finish of the match saw Omega hit Tito with a One-Winged Angel to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Omega got on the microphone and said he needs to climb back to the top. Omega believes that a victory over Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door will earn him another shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship.

"Zack, I'll see you at #ForbiddenDoor. @The_MJF, it's only a matter of time."



Before their match at #ForbiddenDoor, @KennyOmega wants to raise the stakes of his match vs @ZackSabreJr!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dRjTQingYE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis are backstage. Fletcher blames Konosuke Takeshita for the reason that Davis isn't in the Owen Hart Tournament finals. Fletcher declares that they will bring the International Championship back to the Don Callis Family. Kazuchika Okada comes in and agrees with Fletcher that they need to get title back.

Back in the ring, Hikaru Shida defeated Zayda Steel to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship.

With a submission victory, @ShidaHikaru has punched her ticket to the TBS Title Survival of the Fittest Match on July 1st!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/L47tKMQNSH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

A heavy dose of The Rascalz on Collision: Summer Blockbuster

Lexy Nair is backstage with The Opps. Anthony Bowens tries to take the spotlight, but HOOK cuts him off and reminds him that he's not the leader of the group and to learn his place. HOOK tells Lexy if she wants to speak to The Opps in the future, to talk to him.

Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz were in action next, picking up a relatively easy victory over Aaron and Austin Atlas. After the match, Xavier brings out Myron Reed, who's in action up next against Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship.

After a quick win for @DezmondXavier & @ZacharyWentz, the third member of The Rascalz, @TheBadReed, heads into battle for the TNT Championship against @Jet2Flyy!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Xw4KXkHmNk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

This matchup didn't go The Rascalz's way as Kevin Knight managed to retain his TNT Championship over Reed with a Crash Landing in an excellent contest.

A vignette airs for AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, looking for the next team to step up and challenge them for their titles.

"Don't stare too much at heaven, you might end up in hell!"



Who will step up to challenge AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (@Lena_Kross & @MeganBayne)?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/DXz0i6r0Tf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

An emotional look at Maya's "World"

We get a video package for Maya World that talks about the heartbreaking story of losing her brother and getting the chance to compete in the Women's Owen Hart Tournament.

After a stunning win in the Quarterfinals on #AEWDynamite, a grieving @MayaWorldd next faces her former mentor, @AthenaPalmer_FG, in the Semifinals of the #OwenCup!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/X1ON8G5bJn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

Afterward, we hear from Athena, who says she's truly sorry for what happened to Maya World's brother, but she's never made it past the second round of the Owen Hart Tournament, and that lights a fire under her like no other.

This led to Athena competing in a match, as the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion picked a dominant victory over Tiara James. After the match, Athena continues her attack on James until Maya World hits the ring to make the save. Athena left at first, but then returned and attacked World, smashing her head off her championship.

Is this a preview of what we'll see when @AthenaPalmer_FG and @MayaWorldd COLLIDE, NEXT SATURDAY?!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YKosx1Ezza — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

Ricochet, The Dogs, and the Young Bucks are all on a quest for gold

The Demand are backstage. Ricochet talks about his year in AEW so far and states that now that his rivalry with Chris Jericho is behind him, he's coming after Konosuke Takeshita and the International Championship.

A high-stakes tag team match was up next as the Young Bucks took on The Dogs to determine the true number one contenders for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's AEW World Tag Team Titles. A shillelagh shot turned the tide of the matchup, which allowed The Dogs to hit Matt Jackson with the Full Clip to pick up the pinfall victory.

The Dogs win! What a MATCH!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HInSDHYFJ3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

We hear from The Conglomeration backstage, all three men are hopeful that Mark Briscoe selects them to be part of his steel cage match at Forbidden Door against MJF and the Don Callis Family.

Back at the commentator's table, Tony Schiavone attempts to apologize to STARDOM for Thekla's actions last week. They are interrupted by Thekla who said she's not going to apologize to anyone for thinking that a cute little Joshi girl deserve her respect. Thekla tells Schiavone to shut his mouth and tells STARDOM to send their best at Forbidden Door to get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

"STARDOM. You had me. You FIRED me, but baby look at me now!"



AEW Women's World Champion @Toxic_Thekla sends a challenge to the @wwr_stardom locker room for #ForbiddenDoor!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6Ac0WsHmti — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

The Bang Bang Gang want a piece of The Dogs

The Bang Bang Gang cut a promo backstage, taking issue with The Dogs being the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It seems David Finlay and Clark Connors might have another hurdle to clear before they get to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Back in the ring, Persephone defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship. That match is set to take place on the July 1 episode of Dynamite.

Persephone SLAPPED the Black Mist out of the mouth of @TheJuliaHart and picked up the win to advance to the TBS Title Survival of the Fittest Match on the July 1st episode of #AEWDynamite!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/y8laiGYpZ9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

It's announced that Starlight Kid from STARDOM has answered Thekla's challenge at Forbidden Door. Thekla cuts a fiery promo backstage in response, letting Starlight Kid know that the blood of STARDOM will be on her hands.

Back in the ring, TNT Champion Kevin Knight joined the commentary team as his former partner, Speedball Mike Bailey, took on Jake Doyle. The finish of the match saw Doyle hit Bailey with a sit down powerbomb, getting the clean pinfall victory.

A sitdown powerbomb and that is IT! @JakeSomething_ wins!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/mq7ZgMI5mx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

It's a street fight in Cincinnati!

The main event of the evening was a Cincinnati Street Fight between the Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotions. It's worth mentioning that the match actually began on the street, so that pretty much set the tone for this extremely fun main event.

The finish of the match saw Jon Moxley hit Shane Taylor with the Death Rider to score the pinfall victory for his team.

The collective strength of the Death Riders has led to their victory in this Cincinnati Street Fight!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/FwakslB0mU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

Moxley and the Death Riders celebrated their hard fought victory at AEW Collision goes off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

Kenny Omega defeated Bad Dude Tito

Hikaru Shida defeated Zayda Steel to qualify for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match

Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz defeated Aaron and Austin Atlas

Kevin Knight defeated Myron Reed to retain the AEW TNT Championship

Athena defeated Tiara James

The Dogs defeated the Young Bucks to become the number one contenders for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's AEW World Tag Team Titles

Persephone defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match

Jake Doyle defeated Speedball Mike Bailey

The Death Riders defeated Shane Taylor Promotions in a Cincinnati Street Fight