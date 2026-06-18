AEW Dynamite Results (6/17/26): Team MJF Faces Team Briscoe, Ospreay and Swerve Clash & More

The Owen Hart Cup tournament continued on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In women's tournament action, Mercedes Mone defeated Hazuki and advanced to the tournament finals at Forbidden Door at the end of the month. The winner of the tournament will receive a world championship match at this year's All In. Mone won the tournament last year, but lost her title match at All In.

Mone won the match by submission after she was able to connect with the Backstabber and then transitioned into the Statement Maker submission, which caused Hazuki to tap out. Mone will face Athena or Maya World in the tournament final at Forbidden Door.

Moné makes @0929_hazuki tap! For the second consecutive year, @MercedesVarnado is headed to the #OwenCup Finals!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/9WqlV0qpIW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2026

This week's episode of the show began with the announcement of who MJF chose for his team at Forbidden Door. MJF cut a promo on everyone who was trying to hunt down his world championship. This included Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, who are both in the Don Callis Family.

Don Callis revealed Team MJF, which included Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Jake Doyle, and Andrade El Idolo. Andrade was furious that he was picked for the match, so Don Callis calmed him down and said he would get a shot at the world title, but would need to show patience. Callis told him to do the match.

Before picking his 6-Man team for #ForbiddenDoor, AEW World Champion @the_MJF airs his grievances with his former & future opponents -- @TheDonCallis makes the big announcement!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/P9Bs9D7ZrZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2026

In the show's main event, Team MJF got together and faced Team Mark Briscoe in a 12-man tag team match. Briscoe revealed that his Forbidden Door team was made up of Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin.

In the match, some cracks were shown in the armor of Team MJF. Knight and Fletcher had a small dust-up which caused their opponents to get the upper hand. In the end, Team MJF prevailed and MJF was the man who got the victory for his team. Both teams will still square off at Forbidden Door inside a steel cage. If Team Briscoe wins, he'll earn a world title match.

MJF used his arm bar to force a submission from Roderick Strong in the match. After the match was over, Team MJF destroyed Briscoe's team and left Briscoe lying in the middle of the ring. MJF posed as his music played and the show went off the air.

AEW World Champion @The_MJF and @TheDonCallis Family have laid WASTE to @SussexCoChicken and his team!



Watch the #AEWDynamite replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/PY3twMroF3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2026

Elsewhere on the show this week, Kenny Omega was victorious over Tony Nese in a quick squash match. After the match, Omega tried to talk to the audience, but was interrupted by Zack Sabre Jr and TMDK.

Omega left the ring, but was then joined by The Young Bucks. Omega talked up Zack Sabre Jr. and called him the greatest technical wrestler alive. Omega said that he would like to have a win over him on his resume and then did his usual promo wrap-up. They landed on an Elite vs. TMDK match prior to the Omega and Sabre Jr. showdown at Forbidden Door.

Also, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage finally got some retribution on The Dogs. The Dogs walked out to the ring for a match, but were then attacked. The two attackers were Copeland and Cage. The Dogs attacked them when they were celebrating their tag title win a few weeks ago.

After the attack, Copeland and Cage cut a promo on The Dogs. They said they saw themselves in them because of how hungry they are. They said they thought they had it all figured out back in the day, but then ran into teams like the New Age Outlaws and the APA and that those helped them learn. Copeland and Cage then revealed they would face The Dogs with their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line at Forbidden Door.

Finally, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay met in the ring for a face-to-face ahead of their Forbidden Door showdown in the finals of the men's Owen Hart Cup tournament. The winner of that match will challenge for the world championship at All In. Strickland and Ospreay both made their case for why they needed to be world champions in AEW.

Strickland accused Ospreay of changing because of his injury. Ospreay questioned why Strickland, his friend, wasn't around much while he was in recovery. Ospreay outlined the dream he had of scoring a winning goal inside Wembley Stadium. He said winning the world title in that building would be an even bigger dream come true. Strickland said that he wouldn't hesitate to end the dream and Ospreay said he would end him.

.@WillOspreay has heard enough!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/S9h5bCOrHq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2026

Things between Ospreay and Strickland got physical when Strickland told Ospreay he had a fragile neck. Ospreay dropped Strickland with a punch. In response, Prince Nana handed Strickland a chain. It looked as if Strickland was going to attack Ospreay with the chain, but The Death Riders walked out. Strickland backed away and then walked away. Later, Ospreay was furious about what Strickland said and Moxley calmed him down.

AEW Dynamite Results

Kenny Omega defeated Tony Nese

Brodido defeated Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia

Mercedes Mone defeated Hazuki to advance to the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals

Team MJF defeated Team Mark Briscoe in a 12-man Tag Team Match