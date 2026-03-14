AEW Collision Preview (3/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With AEW Dynamite in the rearview mirror, and AEW Revolution set for tomorrow in vibrant Los Angeles, several members of the AEW roster still have loose ends to tie up tonight on AEW Collision.

Since returning to AEW earlier this year, Andrade El Ídolo has been nearly unstoppable, only losing one AEW match in 2026. He'll test himself against Bandido, one of the top luchadores in the world, on Sunday night as they both hope to get another opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Tonight, he has to contend with CMLL/AEW sensation, Máscara Dorada. Andrade has a chip on his shoulder to prove that he's the best that lucha libre has to offer, and Dorada feels similarly. Who will walk out of Collision with the win?

Trios in action

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday 3/14@KingRicochet/@BishopKaun/@ToaLiona vs Juice Robinson/@TheAustinGunn/@The_Ace_Austin



Before Ricochet defends his AEW National Title in a Blackjack Battle Royale at #AEWRevolution, he + GOA COLLIDE vs Bang Bang Gang, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/9PXZEd0y4y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2026

Before Ricochet defends the AEW National Championship in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale on Revolution Zero Hour, he and GOA are looking for a fight in San Jose. As a trio, Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun will wrestle the Bang Bang Gang. Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and Austin Gunn will be representing the Bang Bang Gang in the faction's first AEW match of the year, now that Juice Robinson is cleared after being out for months with an injury.

Will Ricochet head into Revolution with momentum on his side, or will the Bang Bang Gang use their return to put the roster on notice?

All Elite Women

Lena Kross debuted at AEW Grand Slam Australia with a surprise post-match attack on Babes of Wrath. | All Elite Wrestling

Lena Kross has already made a huge impact in AEW since her surprise debut at Grand Slam Australia, attacking Babes of Wrath and joining forces with Megabad. The Australian powerhouse has already earned two title matches for Revolution. On Zero Hour, she'll challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, and later on the main card, she'll team up with Megan Bayne to face Willow and Harley Cameron for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

However, her first singles match in AEW will be in San Jose tonight when she collides with Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa is fresh off a big win over Zeuxis in CMLL last week. Can she throw a wrench in Kross' ascension before Sunday, or will the Australian powehouse be too much to overcome?

The AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla, is also in action ahead of her own title match at Revolution. Tomorrow, she'll stand toe-to-toe with Kris Statlander in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match, but tonight, she'll stand beside her Triangle of Madness comrades in trios action before the big PPV. The audience can also expect to hear from the former AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, who has some final words for Thekla.

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir will speak their minds once more before their long-awaited singles clash with everyone banned from ringside. The two women have been at each other's throats since Blood & Guts, but Storm has promised that Revolution will be the final chapter in their story before she chases the AEW Women's World Championship again.

Also on Collision

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max!

This Saturday, 3/14!@DUNKZILLADavis vs @KomandercrMX



1/3 of the AEW World Trios Champions, Mark Davis, faces the Commander of the Skies, Komander, less than 24 hours away from his AEW World Trios Title defense at #AEWRevolution, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/jPvuGUJRLb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2026

AEW World Trios Champion Mark Davis will get an exhibition opportunity on the eve of Revolution before his first title defense against JetSpeed and Místico tomorrow. In a direct contrast to his powerful and intense style as a brawler, Davis has the high-flying showstopper, Komander, as his most immediate obstacle before Sunday's festivities.

Similarly, Kevin Knight is also looking for a fight before the PPV. After losing the AEW World Trios Championships and a challenge for the AEW World Championship on the same night, Kevin Kinght is eager to bounce back and get some revenge, especially on the Don Callis Family. Before contending with Davis, Kyle Fletcher, and Kazuchika Okada, Knight will be wrestling another Don Callis Family member, El Clon.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

The Demand vs. Bang Bang Gang

Máscara Dorada vs. Andrade El Ídolo

Triangle of Madness in action

El Clon vs. Kevin Knight

Lena Kross vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mark Davis vs. Komander

We'll hear comments from Toni Storm and Marina Shafir

We'll hear from Kris Statlander