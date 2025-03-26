AEW Dynamite Preview (3/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
AEW Dynamite goes live from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET. Now that he knows he'll be facing Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty next month, Swerve Strickland is ready for a face-to-face conversation with the AEW World Champion.
The No. 1 Contender will call out the leader of the Death Riders later tonight, but will Mox and the Death Riders be there to answer?
It's also a big night for the Don Callis family as they look to bounce back from a number of major losses. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis are all in singles action, but they face some tough competition in Mark Briscoe, Brody King and Powerhouse Hobbs respectively.
'Timeless' Toni Storm is ready to slay the mighty Megasus at AEW Dynasty, but Thunder Rosa wants a piece of Megan Bayne before that goes down. What's a good Storm without some Thunder? The champ and former champ will team up to take on Bayne and Penelope Ford.
MJF has promised that tonight will be the night he gives an answer to MVP's proposal and is everything okay with Rated-FTR? After Adam Copeland failed to capture the AEW World Championship last week, he was left high and dry in the ring by Dax Harwood. These long-time friends will discuss what happened in a sit down interview with Tony Schiavone.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul, Minnesota
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV