AEW Collision Preview (9/12/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Following an emotional AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite, AEW will pay tribute to another one of their original roster members tonight on AEW Collision in Springfield, MA.

Andy Williams, known to wrestling fans as "The Butcher," tragically passed away at 48 years old on September 5, 2026, after collapsing at an Enjoy Wrestling event in Millvale, PA. In addition to his work as a wrestler, Williams was an accomplished guitarist in the metalcore band Every Time I Die for over 24 years, and later formed Atomic Rule in 2023.

Up until the expiration of his contract in June 2026, The Butcher competed in AEW from the company's infancy as part of a tag team with his longtime friend from their shared hometown of Buffalo, NY, the Blade. The Butcher and the Blade, originally managed by the Bunny a.k.a TNA's Allie, debuted in AEW as mercenaries hired by MJF to attack Cody Rhodes.

The Butcher and the Blade went on to become reliable fixtures in AEW's tag team division, having memorable matches with the Young Bucks, FTR, Lucha Brothers, and Dark Order. While the Blade was out of action with a long-term injury in 2024, the Butcher competed as a singles wrestler in AEW and ROH, notably having matches against Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Katsuyori Shibata, and Swerve Strickland.

Since the announcement of the untimely death of Andy Williams, tributes have poured in from all over the wrestling and music worlds, including AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, WWE star CM Punk, TNA's Matt Hardy, and many more.

Tonight's tribute to Williams on Collision is set to be an emotional celebration of life for a foundational member of AEW's history, particularly their stint in Daily's Place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Elite Wrestling

Tommaso Ciampa also urged fans to show up for the show in an appearance on The Battleground Podcast.

“This is a special one for the entire company too. We lost The Butcher very tragically this week. We just came off Rebel Heart. It was very emotional Wednesday. It’s gonna be extremely emotional Saturday. Just asking the fans to come out, share your love, share your memories, just be loud and support not just me, but the whole crew. Everyone’s kind of going through it right now.

"So this is one of them times where you want the whole wrestling community to do what they do best. Be a family. Show up for each other, because that’s what The Butcher would have wanted. That’s what Rebel wants. It’s been an emotional week for everybody, so show up, show love. We’ll see you in Springfield.”

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

A Tribute to "The Butcher" Andy Williams