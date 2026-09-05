AEW Collision Preview (9/5/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The fallout from AEW All In London continues on AEW Collision in Allen, TX.

After winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London and joining forces with the United Empire on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Ídolo is set to defend his National Championship against Gabe Kidd, who recently returned to AEW.

Gabe Kidd declared war on the United Empire on AEW Dynamite and ended up brawling with Andrade El Ídolo after the conclusion of the main event.

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max - This Saturday, 9/5!

AEW National Championship@AndradeElIdolo vs @GabeKidd0115

After winning a guaranteed AEW World Title Match contract at #AEWAllIn London, El Ídolo defends his AEW National Championship vs the vicious Gabe Kidd, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/98v6LoSWyc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

Earlier this year at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Andrade El Ídolo defeated Gabe Kidd to become the number one contender for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, a title that El Ídolo would go on to win.

Tonight, Kidd gets another opportunity to challenge Andrade El Ídolo, this time for AEW gold. Will Gabe Kidd win his first singles title in AEW, or will Andrade El Ídolo retain his title and redirect his focus to chasing the AEW World Championship?

The landscape of the tag team division shifts

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max - Tomorrow, 9/5!@YoungBucks vs @BrianCageGMSI/@JakeSomething_

With the 3-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Title official, the Bucks' road to #AEWAllOut begins when they COLLIDE vs @TheDonCallis Family, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/fgdaXnZ4Xd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2026

Following the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW All In London, several of the greatest tag teams of their generation are on a quest for gold. The Young Bucks are unsatisfied with the way they lost to Cope & Cage at All In, and tonight, they'll take on the Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle and Brian Cage in hopes of gaining some momentum before their next attempt at the tag titles at AEW All Out in Chicago.

They're not the only team hunting for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Motor City Machine Guns want to throw their names in the ring for a title shot. They'll make their AEW in-ring debut on Collision versus The Swirl. Will they inch closer to a title opportunity?

After losing their respective championships at All In London, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight will try their luck as a team per the recommendation of Don Callis. Despite the tension between the two young stars, Callis is confident that they can coexist for the betterment of the Family at large. Fletcher and Knight will get their first opportunity to test their chemistry as a team tonight versus the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Ace Austin.

All Elite Women

Persephone is the new TBS Champion. | All Elite Wrestling

Persephone is fresh off her big title victory at AEW All In London Buy In, where Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, made her surprise return to attack Maya World and help Persephone win the TBS Championship. Now the CMLL World Women's and TBS Champion, Persephone, a.k.a. Perse Two Belts, will defend her new title for the first time against Vertvixen in her home state of Texas, with Baker on commentary.

Another Texas native, Athena, will also be on the Collision card facing Isla Dawn in a Proving Ground match for the ROH Women's World Championship. Can Dawn outlast the Fallen Goddess in her own backyard?

Also on Collision

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly were eliminated in the Trios Roulette Royale at All In London, causing them to lose the AEW World Trios Championships. "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King begin their climb back to the top of the trios division tonight when they're in action in Allen, TX.

Rivals from their ROH days, Komander and Nick Wayne also came up short at All In London in the Casino Gauntlet. They'll collide one-on-one on Collision, but Nick Wayne will have to keep an eye out for Jericho, whom he attacked on Dynamite. Who will walk away with the win?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, TX

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

TBS Championship Match: Persephone (c) vs. VertVixen (Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on commentary)

ROH Women's World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Isla Dawn

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Swirl

Juice Robinson & Ace Austin vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

Young Bucks vs. Brian Cage & Jake Doyle

Komander vs. Nick Wayne

"Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido in action