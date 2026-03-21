AEW Collision Preview (3/21 & 3/22): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Collision will look a bit different this weekend.

Due to the NCAA Tournament, Collision's usual two-hour Saturday night slot on TNT will be split into two, airing as one-hour Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday specials at 11 p.m. EST or immediately following the NCAA Tournament.

Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday will have a bit of "March Madness" of their own, each headlined with an AEW title on the line as the aftermath of AEW Revolution continues to unfold.

Slam Dunk Saturday

All Elite Wrestling

The Brawling Birds and Sisters of Sin would love to be next in line for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Both teams could use a big win, and they'll get an opportunity tonight when they face off against each other. Who will take one step closer to challenging Divine Dominion for the women's tag titles?

On the same weekend that the Death Riders came up short in Arena Mexico against Máscara Dorada and El Sky Team, they'll get an opportunity to get revenge when Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia go head-to-head with Komander and Máscara Dorada on Slam Dunk Saturday.

La Faccion Ingobernables will be in trios action, with RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico eager to assert their dominance and hopefully put themselves into title contention.

Slam Dunk Sunday

Slam Dunk Sunday #AEWCollision

Immediately after NCAA Basketball on TNT + HBO Max

COAST-TO-COAST



AEW World Trios Title@CaristicoMX/@Jet2Flyy/@SpeedballBailey vs Konosuke Takeshita/El Clon/@Walking_Weapon@TheDonCallis Family want the Trios Titles back vs JetSpeed/Mistico! pic.twitter.com/l3tIx14KuT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2026

The new AEW World Trios Champions Místico and JetSpeed will defend their titles just one week after defeating the Don Callis Family at Revolution. Don Callis wants the trios titles back in the family, and he's sending Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon to win them back.

Can they get the job done, or will the team of Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and the newly All Elite Místico be too strong to defeat?

Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong were also victorious at Revolution when they overcame The Dogs in a tornado trios match. Now that Roderick Strong's true allegiance is clear, he and Cassidy will try to continue their winning ways when they take on Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson.

After capturing the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships at Revolution, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, now known collectively as Divine Dominion, will be in action on Slam Dunk Saturday in their first tag match since becoming champions.

Also, Tommaso Ciampa and Lio Rush will meet in the ring one-on-one after their explosive encounter in the Blackjack Battle Royale on Revolution Zero Hour.

Here’s everything we currently know about this weekend’s Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday specials.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Date/Time:

Slam Dunk Saturday Date/Time: Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 11:00 p.m EST / 10:00 p.m EST or immediately following the NCAA Tournament

Slam Dunk Sunday Date/Time: Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 11:00 p.m EST / 10:00 p.m EST or immediately following the NCAA Tournament

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Slam Dunk Saturday

Kyle Fletcher vs. Robbie Eagles for the TNT Championship

The Brawling Birds vs. Sisters of Sin

Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia) vs. Komander & Máscara Dorada

L.F.I. in action

Slam Dunk Sunday

Místico & JetSpeed vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, & El Clon) for the AEW World Trios Championships

Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Lio Rush

Divine Dominion in action

Spoilers for the show can be found here.

Enjoy!