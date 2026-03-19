AEW Collision Spoilers (3/21 & 3/22): Slam Dunk Saturday & Sunday Match Results
All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision this evening at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
It was announced Wednesday night on Dynamite that this weekend's episode of Collision would be separated into two one-hour "Slam Dunk" specials this weekend following TNT's coverage of NCAA basketball.
Multiple matches were announced for Saturday's episode, including Kyle Fletcher defending the TNT Championship against Robbie Eagles, The Brawling Birds in tag team action taking on the Sisters of Sin, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders in action against Komander and Mascara Dorada.
Sunday's episode will also feature a championship match at JetSpeed and Mistico, who captured the AEW World Trios Titles at Revolution will put them on the line against Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon of the Don Callis Family
Also on Sunday's show, Tommaso Ciampa will continue his climb back to the TNT Championship as he goes one-on-one with Lio Rush. Plenty of other names will be in action over the weekend, including LFI, Orange Cassidy, and newly crowned AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion.
Here is everything that's currently announced for the March 21 and 22nd Slam Dunk episodes of AEW Collision:
- TNT Championship: Robbie Eagles vs. Kyle Fletcher (c)
- AEW World Trios Championship: Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon vs. JetSpeed and Mistico (c)
- The Brawling Birds vs. Sisters of Sin
- Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Lio Rush
- Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson
- LFI and AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion will be in action
Full spoilers for this Saturday and Sunday's episodes can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider.
AEW Collision results for March 21 and 22
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Robbie Eagles to retain the AEW TNT Championship
- The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) defeated Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue)
- RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos of LFI defeated Alpha Zo, Lucas Raleigh, and Don Kubrick
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Lio Rush
- Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson
- Strong announced he is officially a member of The Conglomeration. The Dogs challenged them to fight next week.
- AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) defeated Vipress and Alex Gracia
- Mistico and JetSpeed defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon to retain the AEW World Trios Championship
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime