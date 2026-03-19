All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision this evening at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

It was announced Wednesday night on Dynamite that this weekend's episode of Collision would be separated into two one-hour "Slam Dunk" specials this weekend following TNT's coverage of NCAA basketball.

Multiple matches were announced for Saturday's episode, including Kyle Fletcher defending the TNT Championship against Robbie Eagles, The Brawling Birds in tag team action taking on the Sisters of Sin, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders in action against Komander and Mascara Dorada.

Slam Dunk Sunday #AEWCollision

11/10c or Immediately Following the NCAA Tournament on TNT + HBO Max

COAST-TO-COAST

This Sunday, 3/22!@OrangeCassidy/@RoderickStrong vs @TheLethalJay/@BigShottyLee



The new team of OC + Roddy COLLIDE vs Lethal + Lee of Lethal Twist, SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/PYzQBJM45m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2026

Sunday's episode will also feature a championship match at JetSpeed and Mistico, who captured the AEW World Trios Titles at Revolution will put them on the line against Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon of the Don Callis Family

Also on Sunday's show, Tommaso Ciampa will continue his climb back to the TNT Championship as he goes one-on-one with Lio Rush. Plenty of other names will be in action over the weekend, including LFI, Orange Cassidy, and newly crowned AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion.

Here is everything that's currently announced for the March 21 and 22nd Slam Dunk episodes of AEW Collision:

TNT Championship: Robbie Eagles vs. Kyle Fletcher (c)

AEW World Trios Championship: Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon vs. JetSpeed and Mistico (c)

The Brawling Birds vs. Sisters of Sin

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Lio Rush

Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson

LFI and AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion will be in action

Full spoilers for this Saturday and Sunday's episodes can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Collision results for March 21 and 22

AEW Collision | All Elite Wrestling / allelitewrestling.com

Kyle Fletcher defeated Robbie Eagles to retain the AEW TNT Championship

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) defeated Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue)

RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos of LFI defeated Alpha Zo, Lucas Raleigh, and Don Kubrick

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Lio Rush

Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson

Strong announced he is officially a member of The Conglomeration. The Dogs challenged them to fight next week.

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) defeated Vipress and Alex Gracia