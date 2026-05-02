AEW Collision Preview (5/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Tonight's edition of AEW Collision features three high stakes AEW title matches in Peoria, IL.

The Jet is flying high after a huge win over MJF on AEW Dynamite. Kevin Knight settled the score with the former AEW World Champion on Wednesday and successfully defended the TNT Championship for the first time since winning the title at AEW Dynasty.

With MJF in his rearview mirror, Knight will turn his attention to HOOK, who seeks revenge on behalf of The Opps for Knight winning the AEW World Trios Championships from them alongside "Speedball" Mike Bailey and "Hangman" Adam Page back in January.

HOOK will have some added insight into Kevin Knight's weaknesses from Katsuyori Shibata, who trained Knight in NJPW's LA Dojo. Will it be enough to become the new TNT Champion?

More gold on the line

EXCLUSIVE!@ReneePaquette catches up with TBS Champion + Comeback Killer @willowwrestles to get her thoughts on her championship match where she'll collide vs the returning @annajay___, TOMORROW NIGHT!



Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow Night, 5/2 pic.twitter.com/c8b2ZPYuDM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2026

Deemed as the "Comeback Killer" for her victories over recently returned talent like Hikaru Shida, Queen Aminata, and Kamille, Willow Nightingale is welcoming Anna Jay back into the fold at AEW with a TBS Championship match. Anna Jay's last match in AEW was a first-round exit in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions in November 2025.

Can Anna Jay manage to slow down Willow Nightingale's winning ways, or will the TBS Champion spoil yet another comeback?

The AEW National Championship is also set to be defended. "Jungle" Jack Perry will go head-to-head with one of his toughest challenges yet, the CMLL sensation Mascara Dorada. Their high-flying styles are destined to collide in Peoria. Who will walk away as the champion?

Double duty for the Death Riders

The Death Riders will have their hands full on AEW Collision, with their budding alliance with Will Ospreay in the back of their minds as he reunites with his United Empire teammates in NJPW this weekend. Over in AEW, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC will team up with The Dogs once again.

Last week, they defeated the team of The Rascalz and the Young Bucks, but this time around, The Rascalz are joining forces with Top Flight in a 10-man tag team showdown. Will this week bring different results for The Rascalz, or will the Death Riders and The Dogs manage to silence them for good?

Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will also have an opportunity to represent the Death Riders when they clash with the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Ace Austin in tag team competition.

Also on Collision

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 5/2!



AEW World Trios Champions@OrangeCassidy/@RoderickStrong/@KORCombat In Trios Action!



Before OC COLLIDES vs Dax Harwood on Dynamite in a Double Jeopardy Match, The Conglomeration will be in action on Collision, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/CSvFE4fRiP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2026

After some impressive wins in recent weeks, including defeating the Don Callis Family, the AEW World Trios Champions, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly are still looking for competition to step up tonight on Collision. Who will answer their challenge ahead of Orange Cassidy's huge Double Jeopardy match against Dax Harwood next Wednesday?

Skye Blue has been on an impressive streak of her own. Last week, she teamed with the AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla, in a big win over Alex Windsor and Persephone. Skye Blue will wrestle in her home state of Illinois tonight as she builds her case for a title opportunity down the line.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

All Elite Wrestling

Kevin Knight vs. HOOK for the TNT Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Mascara Dorada for the AEW National Championship

The Rascalz & Top Flight vs. Death Riders & The Dogs in a 10-man Tag Match

Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)

The Conglomeration in action

Skye Blue in action