AEW Collision Results (2/21/26): Jet Set Rodeo Defend Trios Titles, Thunder Rosa Returns

Jet Set Rodeo made their first defense of the World Trios Championship tonight on AEW Collision against The Demand, but did things go the champs' way?

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, The Demand laid out a challenge to Jet Set Rodeo to defend their titles this evening on Collision. A challenge that the champions wasted no time in accepting. Jet Set Radio managed to retain their titles thanks to a timely assist from Jungle Jack Perry.

Also on tonight's show, Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders racked up his fourth successful defense of the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, picking up a big win over Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family.

TONIGHT!



COLLIDERS, RISE UP! It's almost time for a LIVE episode of Saturday Night #AEWCollision!



The action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/7MxXYhMEqm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 21, 2026

Thunder Rosa also returned to action this evening for the first time in over seven months, picking up a hard-fought win over Julia Hart of the Triangle of Madness. Rosa has made her intentions clear; she has her sights on Thekla and the title she never lost, the AEW Women's World Championship.

Tonight's show also featured the Young Bucks in tag team action against The Swirl and Jon Moxley and the Death Riders taking on Konosuke Takeshita and the Don Callis Family in trios action.

Here's everything you may have missed from tonight's AEW Collision from Oceanside, California.

AEW Collision Results:

TONIGHT!



Take a look at some of the action lined up for Saturday Night #AEWCollision!



Don't miss a moment starting LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/RQUt70DI8o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 21, 2026

Jet Set Rodeo defeated The Demand to retain the AEW World Trios Titles. This was a great way to kick off tonight's show. Beginning the show with what many people predicted to be the main event of the evening. The finish saw Ricochet looking to hit the Spirit Gun, but Jungle Jack Perry came out on the stage to distract Ricochet long enough for Hangman to hit the Buckshot Lariat and score the pinfall victory for his team.

The Rascalz are backstage smoking it up and eating junk food. They are interrupted by FTR, who are furious about them smoking in their locker room at work. This leads to an Eliminator Match being set up between the two teams for later on in the show.

Young Bucks defeated The Swirl (w/ Jay Lethal). This was a vintage Young Bucks match in every sense of the word. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson held their own and kept up with Matt and Nick every step of the way. This was a ton of fun. The finish saw the Young Bucks hit Blake Christian with the BTE Trigger to score the pinfall victory.

Superkicks all around!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/eLApG2nH89 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2026

A video package airs recapping the face-to-face promo between Hangman Page and MJF on AEW Dynamite. They also aired highlights of MJF's AEW Title defense last night at House of Glory against Zilla Fatu, as well as the backstage interaction between Friedman and Andrade El Idolo afterward.

Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Marina Shafir) defeated Josh Alexander (w/ Lance Archer) to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Castagnoli and Alexander were in their element tonight. This was an extremely hard-hitting match, and neither man was backing down from one another. The finish saw Castagnoli hit Alexander with the Neutralizer to retain his title.

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) defeated B3CCA. This was announced as a standby match, and it didn't last long at all. It was all Megan Bayne from start to finish. The end of the match saw Bayne hit B3CCA with the Mega Bomb to score the pinfall victory.

OFF WITH HER HEAD!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rG7oAkrSod — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa is backstage with Lexy Nair. Ciampa said it's been 24 days since he became All Elite and 21 days since he became the TNT Champion. Ciampa said it's been 10 days since he lost the TNT Title, and he's upset that Kyle Fletcher took the TNT Title to Australia and decided to stay there. Ciampa makes it clear he wants his title back.

Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Davis, and El Clon of the Don Callis Family defeated Jon Moxley, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders (w/ Marina Shafir). Yuta wrestled this match in a beanie to hide his bald head, which is objectively hilarious. The action was very back-and-forth, and it was very hard to predict the winning team throughout the course of the match. The finish of the match saw Takeshita hit Yuta with Raging Fire to score the pinfall victory for his team.

After the match, Moxley laid out Takeshita with a Paradigm Shift. These two will face each other again next month at AEW Revolution for the Continental Championship.

Takeshita might have gotten better of @JonMoxley in Sydney, but the AEW Continental Champion gets some payback!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M6PNhvmKM7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2026

The Babes of Wrath are backstage with Lexy Nair. Willow and Harley run down all of their recent title defenses and question what MegaBad wants from them after definitive victories over them. It's clear this rivalry is far from over.

Thunder Rosa defeated Julia Hart. It's really good to see Thunder Rosa back in the ring. There appeared to be little ring rust as she and Hart had a really enjoyable matchup. The finish saw Thunder Rosa hit Julia Hart with the Tijuana Bomb to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Thekla cuts a promo on Thunder Rosa from the crowd and questions if she has a death wish coming back, looking to challenge her. Hart tried to attack Rosa from behind, but Kris Statlander made a timely save.

AEW Women's World Champion @Toxic_Thekla doesn't think much of @ThunderRosa22's challenge for the title!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bcSIjVtdbu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2026

Backstage Private Party are doing a game with the Outrunners, the Bang Bang Gang, Anthony Bowens, and Dalton Castle. Kassidy and Quen make it clear they are here to compete and challenge anyone to step up and accept their challenge.

Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd interrupt the commentary team. Kidd calls out Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. It sounds like we'll be getting some sort of tag team match in the near future.

The Rascalz (w/ Myron Reed) defeated FTR (w/ Big Stoke) in an Eliminator Match. What a fantastic main event! It felt like these two teams had been working with each other for years. The finish saw the Young Bucks distract Cash Wheeler, which led to the Rascalz hitting Dax Harwood with Hot Fire Flame to score the pinfall victory.

THE RASCALZ JUST EARNED A FUTURE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE SHOT!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WZvRpL3Bww — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2026

After the match, GOA attacked the Young Bucks and the Rascalz at ringside. Jack Perry tried to make the save, but got laid out by Ricochet. FTR gets into it with Matt and Nick's family at ringside, and things get physical. FTR dragged the Young Bucks' brother Malakai in the ring and hit him with a spike piledriver as AEW Collision went off the air.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Former WWE Star Helping to Train Sting's Son

Thunder Rosa Feared Latest Injury Was Career Ending

Major Update on Chris Jericho's AEW Status and Potential WWE Return

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Reveal Their Favorite Wrestling Couple (Exclusive)