Kyle Fletcher Points to Key Reason for AEW's Current Momentum

Kyle Fletcher shocked a lot of AEW fans earlier this week when he regained the TNT Championship on Dynamite.

The Protostar defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the TNT Champion for the second time. This was one of two title changes that took place on Wednesday, leaving many fans shocked by the show's unpredictability.

However, the unpredictability of the current AEW product is part of what has given the company so much momentum in recent months.

Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Kyle Fletcher recently spoke with DownUnder The Ring for Fightful. When it was mentioned that AEW has brought back unpredictability to weekly wrestling television while their competition is largely formulaic, Fletcher said he believes the unpredictability is the reason the company has the momentum it does right now.

"I think it's part of the reason we kind of have the momentum that we have right now," Kyle Fletcher said. "I think wrestling was done a certain way and still is being done a certain way. It's following the rule book. It's following what works, right? And I think AEW, since its inception in 2019, it's been about breaking that mold.

"It's been about stepping outside of comfort zones and doing things that people don't expect. And I think that's part of the reason why I love the company, and why so many people love watching the company, because it literally could be any random Dynamite, any random Collision.

"Tommaso Champa showed up and won the TNT title on Collision in his first match in the company. You know what I mean? It's unheard of. And I think that's why it's so cool. It's why I love this company. It's why I love everything about the wrestling landscape nowadays. It's just so fun, it's so much fun to be a part of. "

Will AEW Grand Slam: Australia bring fans more unpredictable moments?

All Elite Wrestling will host its first major event of 2026 tomorrow with AEW Grand Slam: Australia on TNT. The event is a two-and-a-half-hour special featuring four championship matches.

After two title changes on Dynamite earlier this week, you wouldn't expect more title changes this weekend. But then again, with the company's current unpredictability, nothing can be ruled out.

In fact, there's an argument to be made that every single title could change hands this weekend. The least likely would be Fletcher dropping the TNT Championship back to Mark Briscoe in a ladder match. There's no way Briscoe will be the babyface in front of Fletcher's hometown crowd, so a title change there is relatively unlikely.

Brody King | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

A lot of hype is currently surrounding the AEW World Championship match between Brody King and MJF. Typically, booking would dictate that MJF will cheat to get his win back and escape Australia with his Triple B. However, the level of fan support for King right now has never been higher. If you're looking to create a truly unpredictable moment, this would be it.

You also have Jon Moxley defending the Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley scored a pinfall victory over Takeshita's team Wednesday night on Dynamite. Don't be surprised to see The Alpha win the Continental Title on Saturday and look to challenge Kazuchika Okada to unify those titles once again.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

WBD Responds to Claims they Blocked Brody King From Appearing on AEW Dynamite

WWE Offers Huge WrestleMania Ticket Discount Amid Reports of Low Sales

Ricochet Reveals the Key Factor Drawing Talent to AEW

AEW World Champion MJF Discusses WWE’s Interest in Him