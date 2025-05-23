AEW Collision Results (5/22/25): Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Title, Alexander Beats AR Fox, FTR Contract Signing
The final stop for AEW ahead of the Double or Nothing PPV event on Sunday night came in the form of a special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision. The show featured multiple matches with talent that have matches on the Double or Nothing show and various angles that pushed Double or Nothing storylines along.
The show began with a contract signing for the FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia match that is scheduled to take place at Double or Nothing. Both teams signed the contract to make the match official, but Nigel told FTR that no matter what happens -- win, lose, or draw -- FTR cannot touch, talk to, or look at him or Tony Schiavone again.
Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship ahead of her Double or Nothing Owen Hart Tournament finals match against Jaime Hayter. Mone utilized the Bank Statement to submit Reyna Isis.
In other women's division action, Toni Storm was featured in a vignette in which she discussed her AEW Women's World Championship match against Mina Shirakawa on Sunday at Double or Nothing. In it, Storm said she has admired Mina over the years, but that on Sunday she's retain the championship.
Mike Bailey, who is scheduled to wrestle Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at Double or Nothing, teamed up with Komander to take on Rush and Dralistico. After the match was over, Bailey and Okada had a brief encounter in the ring. Okada flipped Bailey the bird and Bailey responded with a roundhouse kick. This gave Bailey the upper hand going into the match over the weekend.
Double or Nothing got a brand new match as a result of happenings on the show this week. Paragon defeated Grizzled Young Veterans with a Hi-Low. Earilier in the night Paragon came to the aid of Jay Lethal as Lethal was attacked by The Don Callis Family after he lost to Kyle Fletcher in a match. Paragon then got booked in a trios match against The Callis Family on the PPV.
Finally, the AEW fans finally got to hear from Gabe Kidd on why he decided to join The Death Riders and help Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Kidd said he wanted to join them because the actually want to save AEW. In it, Moxley spoke and said he and his Anarchy in the Arena team were the spirit of AEW and that they'd paint the company in blood.
Full AEW Collision Results (5/22/25)
- Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Berretta, and Rocky Romero defeated Bandido and The Outrunners
- Mercedes Mone defeated Reyna Isis to retain the TBS Championship
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Jay Lethal
- Paragon defeated Grizzled Young Veterans
- Josh Alexander defeated AR Fox
- Templario & Sky Team def. Depredadores
- Mike Bailey and Komander defeated Rush and Dralistico
