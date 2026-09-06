AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (9/5/26): Andrade El Idolo Defends Against Gabe Kidd

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Last week's episode saw Mercedes Moné in action, picking up a victory over Isla Dawn. In the main event of the evening, Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Beast Mortos ahead of his three-way match with Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada at All In: London.

Tonight's episode saw the official AEW in-ring debut of the Motor City Machine Guns, who picked up a victory over The Swirl. Andrade El Idolo was also in action, successfully defending the AEW National Championship against Gabe Kidd.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with tag team action as the Young Bucks took on Brian Cage and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family. The finish of the match saw the Bucks hit Doyle with a BTE Trigger to score the pinfall victory.

One way or another, the @YoungBucks were going to hit that BTE Trigger!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Ur9ERVfrhr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

Fun opening match

Young Bucks get a win to build momentum into All Out

Never bad to see the Don Callis Family taking losses

We get a vignette from Willow Nightingale who seemingly teases she won't be gone from television to let her broken hand heal after all

"I keep fighting because there are people who need me to mean it when I say it."@WillowWrestles heard what AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado and @Toxic_Thekla said on Wednesday's #AEWDynamite. Will they say it to her face?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TlrwS1lL8W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

The former AEW World Trios Champions win a squash match

Back in the ring, former AEW World Trios Champions, Brodido and Hangman Page made short work of Braddah Kaimi, LBJ and Vin Parker. Brodido scored the pinfall victory for his team with a frog splash.

Hangman and Brodido with the picture-perfect triple-team offense for the win!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Jb0KVyRXV9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Booking Grade: 6/10

Can we do away with these squash matches, please?

Hangman and Brodido got an easy win after losing their titles without being pinned

A win over an established trio would have meant way more

Backstage, there was a promo from the Bang Bang Gang who addressed The New Level's arrival to AEW and hyped up Juice Robinson and Ace Austin's match later in the show against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher.

“The bad luck for the Don Callis Family only gets worse tonight!”



After the Championship shakeups at #AEWAllIn London, the Bang Bang Gang look to mount an offensive on multiple fronts starting with the Tag Team Division TONIGHT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qsSh0G3x8L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

A challenge laid out for All Out in Chicago

We get a promo from the newly crowned AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds, who challenge the former champions, Divine Dominion, to a Chicago Street Fight at All Out later this month.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Brawling Birds (@jmehytr & Alex Windsor) are willing to put their “Golden Gals” on the line at #AEWAllOut vs Divine Dominion! The catch? They want a CHICAGO STREET FIGHT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VS8PXqGVjr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Back in the ring, Nick Wayne went one-on-one with Komander. The finish of the match saw Wayne hit Komander with Prodigy Plex to score the pinfall victory. Following the match, Chris Jericho hit the ring and leveled Wayne with a Judas Effect.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Really enjoyable back-and-forth match that could have gone either way

A clean win for Wayne was a nice surprise

The feud with Nick Wayne and Chris Jericho continues

Hey, who’s that raising @TheNickWayne’s hand after the victory?!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wSfc3oYuMg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

What's next for The Conglomeration?

Lexy Nair spoke with The Conglomeration and Konosuke Takeshita backstage. Roderick Strong walked off in frustration about the faction losing all their title matches at All In. Kyle O'Reilly said the team won't stop until everyone has a backpack of gold again. Takeshita also promises to get some gold again soon as well because he's the Alpha.

The Conglomeration (@OrangeCassidy, @RoderickStrong, @KORCombat & Konosuke Takeshita) may have had a tough night at #AEWAllIn London, but it’s not going to stop them from their goal: every member with a backpack full of gold!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/c2JoJAYjkJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Back in the ring, Persephone, with Britt Baker on commentary, defended her newly won TBS Championship for the first time against VertVixen. The finish of the match saw Persephone hit VertVixen with the Razor's Edge to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Persephone and Baker continue to beatdown on VertVixen until Maya World and Thunder Rosa hit the ring to make the save.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

What did VertVixen do to earn a shot at the TBS Championship? This probably should have been non-title

It was great to hear Britt Baker do commentary during the match

The possibility of reigniting the Britt Baker/Thunder Rosa rivalry is very exciting

The Motor City Machine Guns are finally in action

The next match saw the official AEW in-ring debut of The Motor City Machine Guns as they took on The Swirl. The finish of the match saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley hit Johnson with a double-team maneuver to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

The Motor City Machine Guns weren’t messing around! @SuperChrisSabin and @AlexShelley313 get their first ever tag-team win in AEW!



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Nicely executed in-ring debut for Sabin and Shelley over two current title holders

This is the perfect example of a showcase match with a win over established talent

I wouldn't hate seeing them added to the ladder match at All Out one bit

We hear from Jungle Jack Perry backstage who promises he will one day become AEW World Champion and until that time comes he will continue to face the best to help him become the best.

SPOILER ALERT! @Boy_myth_legend will not stop until he is #AEW World Champion!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Anl5eB2kPI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

The Demand pretend they don't know who The New Level are

The Demand are backstage. Ricochet makes fun of The New Level, calling them rookies he's never heard of. It seems pretty clear that we'll be seeing a match between these two teams sooner rather than later.

“Y’all damn rookies need to pay your dues!”



The Demand (@KingRicochet, @toaliona & @BishopKaun) have some strong feelings about being upstaged at #AEWAllIn London …



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NH6lyWeHUX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Back in the ring, Andrade El Idolo defended the AEW National Championship against Gabe Kidd. The finish of the match saw El Idolo hit Kidd with the DM to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Andrade got on the microphone and said that with the contract he won, it's only a matter of time before he's AEW World Champion. However, El Idolo said he wanted to wait until the right time, so for now he wants to focus on becoming the greatest National Champion of all time, declaring he'll be defending the title every week.

He of course has a guaranteed opportunity at the AEW World Championship, but @AndradeElIdolo isn’t going to lose focus on his AEW National Championship!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0CXnqhv5EO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

A good title defense for Andrade

El Idolo's decision to hold onto his World Title match contract is an intriguing decision

Commentary made a great point, Andrade needs to invest in some breakaway pants

Tommaso Ciampa reflects on his AEW debut

Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa reflected on his AEW in Texas earlier this year. Ciampa thought about all the moments he's had so far this year and has decided the Psycho Killer becomes the Psycho King as he once again chases championship gold in AEW.

“It is time for the ‘Psycho Killer’ to become the ‘Psycho King’.”@MrTommasoCiampa might not have walked out of Wembley Stadium with new gold, but that’s not stopping his quest!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/srKHRAXnu5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

The next match saw Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena face Isla Dawn in a Proving Ground match. The finish of the match saw Athena hit Dawn with the O-Face to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Athena needs to be showcased in AEW a lot more

The Proving Ground concept in ROH works perfectly in AEW as well

Despite one minor hiccup, Isla Dawn looked good, even in defeat

ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG put on a CLINIC on Collision!



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Can Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher co-exist?

In the main event of the evening, Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family were forced to team up against Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. The finish of the match saw Knight hit the UFO Splash on Austin to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Knight and Fletcher coexisted about as well as you could expect

Entertaining main event

It's a race to see which one of these guys leaves the faction first

.@Jet2Flyy and @KyleFletcherPro get the win! And everyone is thrilled, right?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hOBqgDwDA9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2026

Knight and Fletcher try to on up each others celebrations as AEW Collision went off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

The Young Bucks defeated Brian Cage and Jake Doyle

Hangman Page and Brodido defeated Braddah Kaimi, LBJ and Vin Parker

Nick Wayne defeated Komander

Persephone defeated VertVixen to retain the TBS Championship

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Swirl

Andrade El Idolo defeated Gabe Kidd to retain the AEW National Championship

Athena defeated Isla Dawn in an ROH Women's Championship Proving Ground match

Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher defeated Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang