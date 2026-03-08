AEW Collision Results (3/7/26): FTR Defend Tag Titles Against the Rascalz & More

Ahead of their match against the Young Bucks at Revolution, FTR defended the World Tag Team Championship tonight on AEW Collision against The Rascalz.

Two weeks ago on Collision, The Rascalz defeated FTR in an Eliminator Match to earn a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles. While many fans speculated this could lead to a three-way match later this month at Revolution, the match took place this evening instead, with Dax and Cash retaining the titles.

Also on tonight's show, Swerve Strickland was in action, taking on Bandido's brother, Gravity. With Bandido saving Brody King from further damage from Strickland's attack earlier this week on Dynamite, AEW's most dangerous man looked to punish the brother of the Ring of Honor World Champion on tonight's show.

In the main event of the evening, the war between the Death Riders and the Don Callis Family also continued. The match saw Konosuke Takeshita pick up an important non-title victory over CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli. This win built momentum for Takeshita ahead of his no-time-limit match with Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship at AEW Revolution.

Tonight's show also featured a $200,000 four-way tag team match between The Outrunners, Private Party, LFI, and The Swirl. Former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was also in action, taking on another former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders.

Here's everything you may have missed from tonight's AEW Collision from Tucson, Arizona.

AEW Collision Results:

FTR (w/ Big Stoke) defeated The Rascalz (w/ Myron Reed) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles. This was a great way to kick off tonight's show with a very fun title matchup. It was probably even better than their Eliminator match together a couple of weeks ago. The finish of the match saw FTR hit Zachary Wentz with the Shatter Machine to score the pinfall victory.

Mark Briscoe makes his way to the ring to do commentary for the next match, passing FTR in the aisle on the way to the ring. Surprisingly, both sides show respect to one another.

Backstage, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata are still looking for new members of The Opps. Anthony Bowens approaches HOOK and tells him he can be a killer. HOOK makes him take the camera from Shibata and follow them somewhere.

Daniel Garcia defeated Tommaso Ciampa. This was a stiff, hard-hitting affair. You can absolutely see the passion and fire flowing through Ciampa once again since making the jump to AEW earlier this year. The finish of the match saw Garcia get physically involved with Briscoe at ringside. Briscoe gets up on the apron, and Ciampa accidentally runs into him, allowing Garcia to catch Ciampa with a rolling bridge for the win.

After the match, Ciampa and Briscoe argue, and Briscoe decides to leave and let Ciampa cool off. FTR makes their way to the ring to seemingly attack Ciampa, but Briscoe goes back in to even the odds, and cooler heads prevailed.

Ciampa goes to leave with Briscoe, but turns on him, slams his head off the entrance way, before hitting him with a running knee. FTR applauds Ciampa in the ring before the Psycho Killer goes backstage.

WHAT THE HELL, @MRTOMMASOCIAMPA?!



Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Gravity. This was largely just a showcase match for Swerve. Gravity got a few cool spots in, but this was mostly just utilized to make Strickland look like a huge threat heading into Revolution. The finish of the match saw Strickland hit Gravity with the House Call to score the pinfall victory.

We get a video package from Kris Statlander demanding a two out of three falls match against Thekla at Revolution. Thekla comes out and says she's not doing it, making it clear that the challenger doesn't get to name the stipulation. Thekla said the only thing Statlander has been right about is that Thunder Rosa shouldn't have faced her and tells Statlander to take her own advice and quit while she's ahead.

Private Party defeated LFI (RUSH and Dralistico), The Swirl, and The Outrunners (w/ Dalton Castle) in a $200,000 Four-Way Match. This was LFI's return to action as both RUSH Dralistico have been sidelined with injuries as of late. The match was every bit as chaotic as one would expect from a four-way tag match in AEW. The finish saw Private Party hit Lee Johnson with a Doomday Cutter to score the pinfall victory.

SUPERPLEX TO THE OUTSIDE TAKES OUT THE COMPETITION!



JetSpeed are backstage with Lexy Nair. Kevin Knight said Dynamite was one of the hardest nights of his career because he was seconds away from being AEW World Champion and then he let his team down when they lost the Trios Titles.

Speedball makes it clear that they lost as a team and believes that teaming with Mistico will get them the titles back at Revolution. Swerve Strickland and Nana interrupt. Strickland said this is the last piece of advice he'll ever give Knight, telling him that if he wants to compete among killers, he needs to become a killer.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Timeless Love Bombs (w/ Luther). This was an awesome tag team matchup. It was very much back and forth throughout the duration of the contest. The finish saw Marina Shafir get involved, pulling Toni Storm under the ring, allowing Lena Kross to hit Mina Shirakawa with a Jackhammer to score the pinfall victory for her team.

With the help of @MarinaShafir, @Lena_Kross + @MeganBayne get the win in their debut as a team!



We hear from Mark Briscoe backstage, who is upset about what went down with Tommaso Ciampa earlier. Briscoe challenges Ciampa and FTR to a trios match on Dynamite against him and the Young Bucks.

The Dogs defeated Cosmo Orion, Gio Comanadi, and Jaden Monroe. This was just a quick squash match putting over David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors. Nothing wrong with it at all.

An angry Timeless Toni Storm comes out on the stage and challenges Marina Shafir to a match at AEW Revolution, with everyone banned from ringside.

"Timeless" Toni Storm wants @MarinaShafir at #AEWRevolution with EVERYONE banned from ringside!



Konosuke Takeshita defeated Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir). This was absolutely main event worthy. Takeshita and Castagnoli had a tremendous matchup that could have easily gone either way. The finish saw Takeshita hit Castagnoli with Raging Fire to score the pinfall victory.

Konosuke Takeshita stares down Jon Moxley after the match, and Hechicero attacks Moxley. Takeshita tells him that it wasn't needed, and Moxley and Castagnoli attack. Everyone brawls as AEW Collision goes off the air.

