AEW Collision Results (5/30/26): Multiple Titles on the Line

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

After not being on last weekend, AEW returns with another live episode of Collision, featuring multiple big matchups as Konosuke Takeshita defends the International Championship against Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration defending the World Trios Titles against the Don Callis Family.

You can check out the quick match results for tonight's episode of Collision by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

TONIGHT!



Tonight's MASSIVE #AEWCollision is LIVE NATIONWIDE!



Join us COAST-TO-COAST as the action KICKS OFF at 8e/5p on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/62n6O8Wp1Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2026

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of AEW Collision kicked off with Tommaso Ciampa, who will be joining Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary for tonight's show.

Backstage, Konosuke Takeshita thanks The Conglomeration for having his back with the Don Callis Family. Kyle O'Reilly tells Takeshita they'll take care of them tonight, and he can just focus on Daniel Garcia. Orange Cassidy hands Takeshita a backpack before they head to the ring.

The opening contest saw The Conglomeration defeat the Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Titles. The finish of the match saw Cassidy hit an elbow drop onto Rocky Romero to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Incredible teamwork from The Conglomeration gets them the win! #AndStill!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ak36UHXUFv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

TayJay were in action next, stepping up to the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, in a 5-minute Eliminator match. The challengers lasted the time limit, which saw Anna Jay lock the Queen's Slayer on Megan Bayne while Tay Melo kept Lena Kross occupied outside of the ring. Had the time limit not expired, it could have ended in a submission.

Tommaso Ciampa has 1,004 reasons to hate Chris Jericho

Tommaso Ciampa gets in the ring, expressing his disappointment that Chris Jericho didn't show up tonight to get his revenge on him. Ciampa reveals he has 1,004 reasons why he hates Jericho, pulling out a gigantic list similar to what Jericho did with his list of moves while in WCW. Ciampa tears down Fozzy, his light-up jackets, his cruises, and of course, his arm bars.

Tommaso said he's seen every version of Jericho, and he doesn't have him fooled for a second. Ciampa called Jericho scum and said he's always been a snake. Ciampa declares that he'll see Jericho when he sees him.

After viciously attacking @IAmJericho on Dynamite, @MrTommasoCiampa shares some of the 1,004 reasons why he hates Jericho!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zFPihh57XN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Persephone joins the commentary team for the next match as Hazuki of STARDOM picked up a victory over Maya World. Hazuki will face Persephone in the quarter-final of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament next week on AEW Collision.

Following the match, Tony Schiavone and AEW pay tribute to wrestling legend, Dennis Condrey, who recently passed away. You can check out the tribute in the embedded post below.

With AEW in Huntsville tonight, Tony Schiavone remembers the late Dennis Condrey, a professional wrestling legend and friend of All Elite Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/oiMUaBoonX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Is Nigel McGuinness the next Ring of Honor Pure Champion?

Back in the ring, Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty was in action, picking up a very easy win over Tim Bosby. Nigel McGuinness made it clear on commentary that he's the current number one contender for the Pure Championship.

After the match, The Infantry get on the microphone and put over Moriarty before running down the crowd. This brings out Jon Moxley and PAC of the Death Riders, who are set to compete against Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo next. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Moxley and PAC picked up the pinfall victory when Moxley hit Dean with the Death Rider to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Backstage, Renee Paquette speaks with the Triangle of Madness. Thekla promises to beat up the owner of STARDOM if they show up at Forbidden Door next month. Skye Blue and Thekla tease dissension regarding Blue's involvement in the Owen Hart Tournament, but it was all a ploy. The trio is firmly on the same page.

"There is NOTHING that can come between US, and there is NOTHING that can come between me and THIS."



AEW Women's World Champion @Toxic_Thekla and the Triangle of Madness have made their immediate goals VERY clear.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Z6XbDDavmT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Elsewhere backstage we hear from The Conglomeration who make it clear if The Don Callis Family or the Death Riders attempt to get involved in the main event, they will take care of them. Lio Rush shows up with a multi-colored umbrella talking about rain. Cassidy informs O'Reilly and Strong not to move so Rush can't see them as if he's a dinosaur. Funny stuff.

Back at ringside, Jon Moxley joins the commentary team as The Dogs come out and attempt to do a five-second pose, but are interrupted by their opponents this evening, The Gunns. The finish of the match saw David Finlay hit Austin Gunn with the shillelagh, prompting Clark Connors to hit Austin with the spear, securing the pinfall victory for his team.

The fate of the vacant TBS Championship has been revealed

The Dogs attempted post-match shenanigans, but the rest of the Bang Bang Gang hit the ring to make the save. Back at the commentator's table, Tony Schiavone announced that the vacant TBS Championship would be decided in a Survival of the Fittest match. There will be six qualifying matches, and the winners will face off in this match on the July 1 episode of Dynamite.

BREAKING! AEW will have its first ever SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST Match to crown a new TBS Champion on the July 1st episode of #AEWDynamite! Here are more details.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vcLZlqzDMv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

In a very quick stand-by match, Jake Doyle and Brian Cage of The Don Callis Family picked up an easy win over Jimmy Wild and Tommy Mars.

The main event of the evening saw Konosuke Takeshita defeat Daniel Garcia with the Raging Fire in an excellent match to retain the International Championship.

After the match, the Don Callis Family attacks Takeshita. Moxley tries to assist, but Shane Taylor Promotions jump him. This brings out the rest of the Death Riders, Speedball Mike Bailey, and The Conglomeration as AEW Collision ends in a crazy multi-man brawl.

IT'S AN ALL OUT BRAWL BETWEEN THE CONGLOMERATION, STP, THE DEATH RIDERS AND THE DON CALLIS FAMILY!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/OHK2fACdX8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

The Conglomeration defeated the Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

TayJay survived the 5-minute Eliminator against Divine Dominion to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles

Hazuki defeated Maya World

Lee Moriarty defeated Tim Bosby

Jon Moxley and PAC of the Death Riders defeated The Infantry

The Dogs defeated The Gunns

Jake Doyle and Brian Cage defeated Jimmy Wild and Tommy Mars

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the AEW International Championship