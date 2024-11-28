AEW Women's World Championship Match Announced For Winter Is Coming Edition Of AEW Dynamite
Mariah May will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at the Winter is Coming special episode of AEW Dynamite on December 11. The match was announced this week on AEW Dynamite.
May and Shirakawa have a long history together in AEW, but also in the Stardom promotion in Japan. Both women have been friends in the AEW universe since Shirakawa made her debut with the company earlier this year.
At AEW Full Gear last weekend, May and Shirakawa were scheduled to have a celebration to honor May winning the AEW Women's World Championship. Both women drank champagne together, but as they danced, May grabbed a glass bottle and attempted to hit Mina with it. Mina ducked out of the way and kicked the bottle out of her hands.
In her anger, disappointment, and sadness, Shirakawa speared May off of the entrance stage and through a table that was on the floor.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Shirakawa conducted a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. In that interview, Shirakawa said she saw a potential turn coming and was ready for it. Near the end, May attacked Shirakawa from behind and said that she wanted her in a match. Later on the show, the announce team revealed that the bout was official for Winter is Coming.
Mariah May defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW World Championship this year at AEW All In.
