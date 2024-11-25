Update On Penta El Zero Miedo's Deal With AEW Amid Rumored WWE Interest
Barring any unforeseen changes with his current AEW contract, Penta El Zero Miedo will become a free agent in early December.
Fightful Select is reporting that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will see his contract with All Elite Wrestling expire some time within the next week. This after having some injury time added to the end of his deal over the summer.
Both Penta and his longtime tag team partner, Rey Fenix, have been linked to WWE for months. Sean Ross Sapp reporting the following back in September after rumors that the Lucha Bros were WWE bound began to surface:
"Penta had told numerous people throughout this Summer that he was expecting to go to WWE and had been in contact with the company. He'd also told those he spoke with that he and Fenix were a package deal and preferred to go directly to the WWE main roster."
There's at least some speculation that the aforementioned injury time could have been added to Penta's contract because of his openness to discuss a possible flip to WWE.
With Penta soon to officially be a free agent, he's expected to have interest from a number of independent promotions, in addition to WWE.
There's been no update on the contract status of Rey Fenix, but the belief over the summer was that there was still a decent amount of time left on his current deal with AEW.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE Release Never-Before-Seen Footage Of CM Punk's Survivor Series 2023 Return
Bryan Danielson Shares Health Update On Nikki & Brie Show
Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Has One Big Goal Left To Accomplish Before Retirement
Reason Why Jade Cargill Was Removed From WarGames And US Title Tournament Revealed