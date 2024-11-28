AEW Dynamite Results (11/27/24): AEW Continental Classic Begins, Moxley Leaves Challengers Laying, Kamille Quits
Welcome to the 2024 Continental Classic tournament in AEW. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the launch of the company's signature round robin event. With it came strong matches and intriguing matchups.
The show opened with Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe in a Blue League match of the Continental Classic. Benjamin was victorious after a back and forth bout. Before the win, MVP cut a promo with the full Hurt Syndicate and bragged about Bobby Lashley's Full Gear win over Swerve Strickland. Later in the show, Claudio Castagnoli picked up his first Continental Classic tournament victory with a win against Ricochet.
Mercedes Mone attempted to fire Kamille as her bodyguard during a promo on the entrance ramp, but Kamille quit before Mone could get the words out. Mone was flabbergasted at what went down. The split comes after weeks of Mone bullying and embarrassing Kamille on television.
Just days after successfully defending his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy at Full Gear on Saturday, Jon Moxley took out two new potential contenders for his title this week on the show. Adam Page addressed his recent loss to Jay White, but declared that he was the top contender for Moxley. White interrupted him and said he was the only number one contender around.
After the brief White and Page confrontation, The Death Riders hit the ring and attacked both Page and White. White almost turned the table when he tried for a Blade Runner on Marina Shafir, but Moxley himself hit the ring to keep up the attack. The Death Riders mobbed White and left him lying in the ring with Page lying on the outside.
In the main event of this week's show, Brody King defeated Darby Allin to earn his first win of the Continental Classic in the Gold League. King decimated Darby for most of the match and connected with a running cannonball that took out both Darby and a cameraman. After the match, Claudio Castagnoli and King stared eachother down. The duo will square off in the Gold League next week on Dynamite.
Full AEW Dynamite Match Results (11/27/24)
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic Blue League match
- Chris Jericho defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the ROH World Championship
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ricochet in a Continental Classic Gold League match
- Jaime Hayter defeated Queen Aminata to advance in the Wrestle Dynasty Women's Cup tournament
- Brody King defeated Darby Allin in a Continental Championship Gold League match
