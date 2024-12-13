AEW Collision Winter is Coming SPOILERS: Match Results From St. Louis University Show
The Continental Classic continues to heat up with two more huge Blue League matches Saturday night on the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Collision.
The show was taped Thursday night (12/12) at the Chaifetz Arena on the campus of Saint Louis University.
Kyle Fletcher takes on Mark Briscoe in the main event, while the reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada faces off against The Beast Mortos.
There's plenty of action in the AEW Women's Division as well with Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Jamie Hayter all on the card.
AEW Collision will air in it's normal 8pm ET/7pm CT timeslot Saturday night (12/14) on TNT. The following spoilers are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are very limited in scope.
AEW Collision Winter is Coming Match Results For 12/14:
- Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter in an International Women’s Cup Qualifying Match. Willow gets the win with a doctor bomb to advance to Wrestle Dynasty at The Tokyo Dome. Julia Hart attacked Hayter after the match was over.
- Kazuchika Okada defeated The Beast Mortos in a Blue League Continental Classic Match to earn himself three points.
- Toni Storm beat Shazza McKenzie with a Storm Zero and then grabbed a mic to declare that she is officially All Elite. An apparent and official departure from her 'Timeless' persona.
- Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Dante & Darius Martin. Leila Grey was ringside for the match and was knocked down at one point. Andretti and Rush took advantage of the distraction to secure the win.
- Kris Statlander beat a local fan favorite in Tootie Lynn.
- Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, Komander & Daniel Garcia defeated MxM Collection, Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese in what was said to be a highly entertaining tag team match.
- Mark Briscoe defeated a white hot Kyle Fletcher in a Blue League Continental Classic Match to earn himself three points. Briscoe secured the win with a Jay Driller with just seconds remaining on the clock.
