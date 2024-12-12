Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Can Kevin Owens Stun WWE's 'Golden Boy'?
WWE is going old school with the return of Saturday Night's Main Event this coming Saturday on NBC, but this show has the potential to be so much more than a celebration of the past. This nostalgia filled special event could massively alter the future of WrestleMania 41 with the road to Las Vegas right around the corner.
Kevin Owens has the ability to stun every single fan in attendance at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum by taking the WWE Championship off of Cody Rhodes. Could WWE's quarterback be in serious jeopardy of fumbling the ball this close to WrestleMania season?
It's a throwback weekend and Finn Balor is looking to turn the clock back to 2016. That's the last time he was able to capture a World Championship on the main roster. Will Finn be able to win this time around? He has a tough night ahead of him with a pissed off Damian Priest and a determined Gunther standing in his way.
Who will be crowded the first ever Women's United States Champion and will Liv Morgan be able to defend her Women's World Championship against a white hot IYO SKY?
The Takedown on SI team of Rick Ucchino, Adam Barnard and Zack Heydorn are back once again to try and figure out what's going to go down this Saturday night. Here are your WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions!
Women's United States Championship Finals
Before Saturday night rolls around we all could be eating crow, but the overwhelming consensus is that Bayley is walking out of New York as the first ever Women's United States Champion. There's been some recent reports citing Chelsea Green as having the support to win backstage, and it would not be surprising if that is indeed the case. Chelsea is one of the company's most well-rounded and entertaining performers, but as Rick wrote about prior to the bracket being released, Triple H has spoken before about utilizing established Champions to establish a new Championship.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Bayley over Tiffany Stratton in the Finals
- Adam Barnard: Bayley over Michin in the Finals
- Zack Heydorn: Bayley over Tiffany Stratton in the Finals
Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
We would love to be able to provide some kind of deep, well thought out analysis for this match. We just can't. This is Drew McIntyre's first match back since his spectacular fight with CM Punk inside of Hell in Cell at Bad Blood. He lost then and he desperately needs a win now. His last victory came back at SummerSlam. There's no way WWE brings Drew back in the fashion they did just to have his lose a week later. Sami will go down swinging, but he's there's little doubt at all that he's going down.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Drew McIntyre
- Adam Barnard: Drew McIntyre
- Zack Heydorn: Drew McIntyre
Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship
IYO SKY has been churning out all-star caliber performances for months now. WWE may not have anyone in it's Women's Division that is better bell-to-bell than IYO, all due respect to the reigning Women's World Champion. Liv Morgan does has the numbers advantage on her side and she has storyline immunity with Rhea Ripley waiting in the wings for another shot at regaining the Women's World Title. Look for Liv to retain Saturday by nefarious tactics, but we challenge WWE to call a different play from their playbook than what we've seen in many of Liv's title matches.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Liv Morgan
- Adam Barnard: Liv Morgan
- Zack Heydorn: Liv Morgan
Gunther vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match
There may be nothing that Triple H loves more as WWE's Chief Content Officer than giving Gunther a lengthy title reign. When he wins gold, it's almost a guarantee that he'll hang on to it for a year at the very least. That said, this match being made a triple threat does present WWE an avenue to take the title off of The Ring General without him being involved in the finish. Finn Balor is long overdue to capture his second World Title on the main roster and we could honestly see him stealing this thing on Saturday night... but none of us have the guts to actually make that call.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Gunther
- Adam Barnard: Gunther
- Zack Heydorn: Gunther
Cody Rhodes defends his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens
From the moment Cody Rhodes won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL he seemed destined to hold the gold all the way until the next 'Showcase of the Immortals'. It's honestly hindered his run a bit. At no point over the last several months has Cody felt like he's in danger of dropping the belt, which makes Saturday night the perfect time to throw up a massive road block on the road to WrestleMania 41. There's only so many times that WWE can book Kevin Owens to lose World Title matches. He needs this win as much as Rhodes needs his Rocky III moment. Rick and Adam like KO to play the role of Clubber Lang this weekend and leave New York with Cody's coveted winged eagle championship belt.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Kevin Owens!
- Adam Barnard: AND NEW... Kevin Owens!
- Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes
