AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage Preview (01/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Will Powerhouse Hobbs shock the world on Dynamite and defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in his hometown of Cincinnati?

Rick Ucchino

Tony Khan is promising to deliver Maximum Carnage as AEW Dynamite takes over the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.

It just wouldn't be a show in the Queen City without hometown hero Jon Moxley being in action. The AEW World Champion will be putting his title on the line against Powerhouse Hobbs, who is looking to score a massive upset in enemy territory.

History will also be made tonight as several members of the AEW Women's Division compete in the first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner will get a shot at Mariah May and her AEW Women's Championship at Grand Slam Australia.

Christian Cage, HOOK, the Hurt Syndicate, Mark Briscoe and Private Party are all on the card tonight as well, as is Kenny Omega. For the first time in over a year, the Best Bout Machine will wrestle on AEW Dynamite when he battles Brian Cage.

Here is everything you need to know about AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage:

Jon Moxley defends his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs has promised to shock the world tonight after winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match last week in Clarksville, TN. That victory earned Hobbs a shot at the AEW World Championship but he'll have to find a way to win it in Jon Moxley country. Not only does Mox have a strangle hold on the company's top prize right now, but he has not lost in his hometown in Cincinnati since arriving in AEW. It's a monumental task ahead of Hobbs tonight, but he's vowing to beat the odds and make Jon Moxley his 'b----!'

Kenny Omega wrestles in AEW for the first time in over a year

Kenny Omega missed over a year of action due to a run in with diverticulitis. The severe medical condition nearly cost him his in-ring career, but the Best Bout Machine is back in AEW and ready for a fight. Omega will battle Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family. Kenny says he may not be the same man he was a year ago, but he's guaranteeing to be the best version of who is now moving forward. Cage is calling tonight a dream match-up, but the result could turn into a nightmare.

HOOK may finally get his revenge on Christian Cage Wednesday night aas he battles The Patriarch at Maximum Carnage. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has been out for blood ever since Christian attacked his father and put Taz on the shelf for several weeks. Christian meantime, could be on the prowl, looking for the ultimate moment to cash in his contract for a guaranteed World Title match. Will he be able to get HOOK off his back first?

Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. The Hurt Syndicate in a Trios Match

MVP is out to remind people that he's more than a smart business is an extremely nice suit. The first ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion will be lacing up his boots in Cincinnati for his first ever match in AEW as the entire Hurt Syndicate takes on Mark Briscoe and Private Party in a Trios Match. Nothing personal, just business as a win for the Hurt Syndicate tonight could put them in line for an AEW World Tag Team Title Match.

Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

The Casino Gauntlet Match has become one of Tony Khan's signature creations, and for the first time tonight, the AEW Women's Division will have an opportunity to compete for a shot at Mariah May and her AEW Women's Championship. Kris Statlander secured the coveted number one entry last week when she defeated Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale in a triple threat match. Stat will look to secure a victory as quickly as possible, before the match gets flooded with women who are all desperate to punch their ticket to Grand Slam Australia.

We'll hear from Ricochet

It's fitting that we'll hear from Ricochet on an episode of Dynamite called Maximum Carnage. Ricochet unleashed a darker side of himself when he attacked Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors and left the ring covered in his blood. Swerve did just what he said he would and embarrassed Ricochet at World's End following his loss to Okada. Did the resulting punishment from Richochet fit the crime?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

AEW Dynamite Start Time

Time: 8 p.m.ET / 7 p.m. CT

Where is Maximum Carnage Located?

Location: Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Match Card (Announced):

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

Christian Cage vs. Hook

Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. The Hurt Syndicate in a Trios Match

Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

We'll hear from Ricochet

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

