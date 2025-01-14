Paul Heyman Says That He Should Be Acknowledged As The Greatest Of All Time
Is Paul Heyman the greatest manager and mouthpiece of all time? He certainly thinks so.
During an interview with Logan Paul on Impaulsive, Heyman spoke about his place in wrestling history. He said he doesn't want to be considered one of the greats, because of the fact that he is the greatest himself.
“I’m not flattered by that at all," Heyman said on being called one of the greatest ever. "If your significant other wakes up next to you and says ‘you’re one of the best lovers I’ve ever had’, is it ‘hey honey we’re spending the morning in bed’ or is it a call to the divorce lawyer. The objective is to be the greatest. Anybody that follows this industry knows I’m not ‘one of’ anything and that I am the GOAT, and that should be acknowledged and accepted and respected and worshipped.”
Heyman has been a fixture of the pro wrestling business for decades and is a WWE Hall of Famer. He infamously ran the ECW promotion into prominence, but was also longtime pro wrestling photographer.
As a manager, Heyman had runs with the Dangerous Alliance in ECW, managing Brock Lesnar on multiple occasions during his run at the top of WWE, managing CM Punk while he was WWE Champion, and he currently serves as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline.
Heyman has also spent time as a commentator and writer for WWE. He wrote for the WWE Smackdown team in the early 2000's and was on commentary during that time period as well.
Heyman entered the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia.
