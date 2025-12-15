Date And Location Announced For AEW Dynasty 2026

All Elite Wrestling will be making its return to Vancouver, Canada, this coming spring.

The Rogers Arena announced Monday morning that the third annual AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

That's a significant date as the second night of WrestleMania 42 was originally supposed to take place on April 12, but the 'Showcase of the Immortals' was pushed off to the following weekend when WWE switched venues from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AEW Dynasty was one of the top booked shows for President Tony Khan in 2025. The show from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was headlined by Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland battling for the AEW Men's World Championship and Kenny Omega defeating Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a barnburner for the International Title.

Adam Cole also won his first singles title in AEW that night when he knocked off Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Championship.

This is the second AEW pay-per-view announcement in as many weeks. The seventh annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Tickets for the event are now on sale via AEWTix.com.

Adam Cole | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Tickets for AEW Dynasty in Vancouver will go on sale Monday, December 22, at 1 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT), also via AEWTix.com.

AEW will hold its final pay-per-view of 2025 on Saturday, December 27, when Worlds End goes live from the Now Arena in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Both the Men's and Women's AEW World Titles will be on the line and the 2025 Continental Classic winner will be determined.

AEW Words End 2025 Card (announced):

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship

Continental Classic Semifinal Match-Up Number 1: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-Up

Continental Classic Semifinal Match-Up Number 2: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-Up

Continental Classic Finals Featuring The Two Semifinal Winners

