AEW Dynamite Preview (02/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes, a big AEW World Tag Team Championship match, and much more!

Ryan Droste

AEW

AEW is on the road to Grand Slam Australia.

AEW has announced six matches officially ahead of the show's airing, with four of those matches having all of the competitors announced for the bout. The other two consist of Max Caster's open challenge, as well as Megan Bayne's in-ring singles debut on Dynamite.

MJF will wrestle "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday night's show. This match was set-up on last week's Dynamite, with Rhodes confronting MJF in the ring during a heated promo segment.

There will also be a tag team championship match on the show as The Hurt Syndicate defends against the recently returned team of The Gunns. During last week's Dynamite, The Gunns made their surprising return and confronted the Hurt Syndicate in the ring to set the stage for this one.

The Gunns have not wrestled since they teamed with Juice Robinson to defeat The Cage of Agony on the September 12th edition of AEW Collision last year.

The tag team titles won't be the only gold on the line on Wednesday night. The Death Riders will defend the AEW Trios Championships against The Undisputed Kingdom.

On this past Saturday night's Collision, The Undisputed Kingdom was victorious in a trios triple-threat match. They were attacked by The Death Riders after the bout and ended up challenging the champions to a match on this week's Dynamite.

Lastly, AEW announced on Tuesday night that Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford would face off in a singles match. This will be a rematch from a bout that happened back in December during the holiday edition of Collision at Hammerstein Ballroom, a match that was won by Statlander.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Start Time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Where is AEW Dynamite Located?

Location: Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Match Card (Announced):

Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns

Max Caster Open Challenge

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Megan Bayne makes her Dynamite in-ring singles debut

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

