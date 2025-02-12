AEW Dynamite Preview (02/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW is on the road to Grand Slam Australia.
AEW has announced six matches officially ahead of the show's airing, with four of those matches having all of the competitors announced for the bout. The other two consist of Max Caster's open challenge, as well as Megan Bayne's in-ring singles debut on Dynamite.
MJF will wrestle "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday night's show. This match was set-up on last week's Dynamite, with Rhodes confronting MJF in the ring during a heated promo segment.
There will also be a tag team championship match on the show as The Hurt Syndicate defends against the recently returned team of The Gunns. During last week's Dynamite, The Gunns made their surprising return and confronted the Hurt Syndicate in the ring to set the stage for this one.
The Gunns have not wrestled since they teamed with Juice Robinson to defeat The Cage of Agony on the September 12th edition of AEW Collision last year.
The tag team titles won't be the only gold on the line on Wednesday night. The Death Riders will defend the AEW Trios Championships against The Undisputed Kingdom.
On this past Saturday night's Collision, The Undisputed Kingdom was victorious in a trios triple-threat match. They were attacked by The Death Riders after the bout and ended up challenging the champions to a match on this week's Dynamite.
Lastly, AEW announced on Tuesday night that Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford would face off in a singles match. This will be a rematch from a bout that happened back in December during the holiday edition of Collision at Hammerstein Ballroom, a match that was won by Statlander.
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
Where is AEW Dynamite Located?
Location: Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Match Card (Announced):
Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF
AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns
Max Caster Open Challenge
Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
Megan Bayne makes her Dynamite in-ring singles debut