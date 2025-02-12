AEW Dynamite SPOILERS (2/12/25): Match & Segment Results For Taped Austin, TX Show
All Elite Wrestling is Australia bound for Grand Slam this Saturday night. Talent were given an extra travel day, which is why tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was filmed on Tuesday from the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX.
The AEW World Trios Championships are on the line as The Death Riders defend their gold against the Undisputed Kingdom. Dustin Rhodes has promised to drag MJF to Hell so he can meet the actual Devil himself. Megan Bayne makes her singles debut on Dynamite and the Hurt Syndicate are in action against The Gunns.
Plus we'll hear from Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Stricklaand more! The following spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider and are limited in scope:
AEW Dynamite (2/12) Match and Segment Results
- Hangman Page defeated Max Caster in short order after answering his open challenge
- The Death Riders retained their AEW World Trios Championships against the Undisputed Kingdom after Wheeler Yuta hit Kyle O'Reilly with a low blow and cradled him for the three count. Claudio Castagnoli, Pac and Yuta continued their assault after the match was over, but Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang rushed the ring to make the save.
- Renee Paquette interviewed MJF backstage. He was running down Dustin Rhodes and the state of Texas when Hangman Page interrupted him. MJF said Hangman smelled like Jack Daniels, and then spoke about how he went insane and lost everything in his career. Max said he'd become a two-time AEW Champion before Hangman and then walked off.
- Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata defeated Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo & Grillo in a trios match. Afterward, Joe issued a challenge to the Patriarchy.
- Chris Jericho called out Bandido and challenged him to a showdown. The two had an old west style ten pace standoff before Bryan Keith and Big Bill attacked Bandido. The Outrunners got involved before Powerhouse Hobbs ultimately ran down to make the save.
- Adam Copeland and Jay White attacked Jon Moxley backstage and stole the briefcase that holds the AEW World Championship.
- MJF was declared the winner over Dustin Rhodes after The Natural passed out while locked in a crossface submission. Max had plans on doing more damage post-match but Hangman page came down to the ring and a brawl broke out between the two.
- During a backstage interview segment, Prince Nana advised Swerve Strickland to keep his focus on recapturing the AEW World Championship. Swerve says he needs to take care of Ricochet first.
- Megan Bayne defeated Maya World. Kris Statlander made her entrance for the next match as Bayne was leaving, which resulted in a brief stare-down.
- Kris Statlander knocked off Penelope Ford in what was said to be a competitive bout. Megan Bayne attacked Statlander after the match and gave her a Fate-5 on the floor.
- Renee Paquette is backstage with Willow Nightingale, who is almost immediately attacked by Marina Shafir. Jon Moxley took over the interview and said Cope and White were dead men walking.
- A Harley Cameron promo package was aired ahead of her TBS Title Match this Saturday at Grand Slam.
- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Gunns in the main event. Bobby Lashley delivered a massive spear to Colton Gunn for the win.
- Adam Copeland ended the show by threatening to break Mox's briefcase and steal the AEW Title if he didn't accept his challenge for Revolution.
