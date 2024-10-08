AEW Dynamite Preview (10/8/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Don't rub your eyes because yes, AEW Dynamite is airing on Tuesday night from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash., due to the Major League Baseball playoffs.
The special episode, dubbed "Title Tuesday" features a series of title matches or contests involving champions. The feature bout of the show is a "Match of Champions" involving members of the Blackpool Combat Club as AEW Heavyweight champion Bryan Danielson teams up with one-third of the Trios champion Wheeler Yuta as they take on the other two-thirds of the Trios champions, Claudio Castagnoli and PAC.
Match Card (Announced)
Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac
TBS and New Japan Strong Women’s Title Matches: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura
AEW Women's Title No. 1 contender with the winner facing champion Mariah May at WrestleDream: Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker
Face-Off: Darby Allin and Brody King
Hook calls out whoever took out his father, Taz
Blackpool Combat Club Feud Heats Up
The feud wrestling fans didn't see coming began at September's AEW All Out when Jox Moxley, Castagnoli and PAC violently attacked Danielson. After his successful title defense, Moxley viciously choked "The American Dragon" with a bag.
Danielson extracted his revenge 18 days later at AEW Grand Slam. Moxley just defeated Allin to earn a crack at Danielson for the gold at WrestleDream when the champion came up from behind and choked him with a bag.
At last Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, Danielson beat Kazuchika Okada to close out the fifth anniversary show. The match concluded with Moxley, Castagnoli, and PAC jumping Danielson. Moments later, Yuta came to the defense of Danielson and laid down the challenge for Title Tuesday.
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 9 pm EST (8 pm CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
