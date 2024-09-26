Jon Moxley Def. Darby Allin at Grand Slam; Will Face Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream
Jon Moxley wanted a war... and he's got one.
The leader of the Blackpool Combat Club earned an opportunity at once again becoming the AEW World Champion after he defeated Darby Allin in the main event of Grand Slam Dynamite.
Mox got the best of a game Allin after connecting on a Paradigm Shift off the top rope Wednesday night. Bryan Danielson, fresh off his victory over Nigel McGuinness at the top of the show, immediately hit the ring after the pinfall and began choking Moxley with a neck tie.
Claudio Castagnoli and Pac would then attack the American Dragon from behind before Private Party emerged to even the playing field.
As the BCC escaped through the crowd, Danielson grabbed a mic and declared war against every member of the Blackpool Combat Club. He then informed Moxley that he'll get his shot at the AEW World Championship on October 12 at WrestleDream, where Bryan promised to, "Kick his f------ head in!"
The crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium then celebrated to close the show as The Final Countdown blasted across the loud speakers.
Full Grand Slam Dynamite Results:
- Bryan Danielson defeated Nigel McGuinness
- Hook defeated Roderick Strong to retain the FTW Championship. He then retired it and gave it to his father Taz at the commentary table.
- The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- MVP interrupts Prince Nana and asks him to tell Swerve Strickland that he wants to talk "business".
- Mariah May defeated Yuka Sakazaki to retain the AEW Women's World Championship
- Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin to become the No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.
