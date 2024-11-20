Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (11/20/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The final episode of AEW Dynamite before Saturday's Full Gear.

Steven Muelhausen

Orange Cassidy (right) faces Wheeler Yuta (left) on the Nov. 20 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Orange Cassidy (right) faces Wheeler Yuta (left) on the Nov. 20 episode of AEW Dynamite. / AEW Twitter

The final stop before Saturday's AEW Full Gear goes down on Wednesday as AEW Dynamite occurs from Santander Arena in Reading, PA.

The main event of this week's show is significant for the Full Gear headliner as Death Rider member and one part of the Trios champions, Wheeler Yuta takes on No. 1 contender Orange Cassidy, who challenged Yuta's teammate Jon Moxley for the AEW Heavyweight title.

On last week's edition of Dynamite, Cassidy let Moxley know how much the belt means. In the process, he let Moxley know he's going to remove the pawn in Yuta to get to the king, whose the only four-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Also on the show, another Death Rider member and another part of the Trios champions Claudio Castagnoli battles Darby Allin, former champion Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida lock horns, a contract signing between Ring of Honor Heavyweight titlist Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii and Big Boom! AJ of Costco Guy fame will be in the building to promote his bout with QT Marshall at Full Gear.

Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Match Card (Announced):

Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Will Ospreay, Will Hobbs, Ricochet and Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer and Brian Cage

Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii contract signing

Big Boom! AJ appears

How To Watch AEW Dynamite

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

What channel is AEW Dynamite on?

TV Channel: TBS

Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

