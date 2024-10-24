Chris Jericho Wins The ROH World Championship On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho is the new ROH World Champion.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, ROH defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War to win the ROH World Title. The victory marks Jericho's ninth world title for his over 20 year career. Jericho previously held the championship in 2022.
Jericho didn't win the match this week on his own merits. Big Bill and Bryan Keith both interfered in the match to help Jericho win. They are a part of Jericho's Learning Tree faction that came together earlier this year. Briscoe hit Jericho with an impressive "off of the ladder and through a table" elbow drop and a Jay Driller, but it wasn't enough due to all the outside interference.
Mark Briscoe won the ROH World Championship this year at the Supercard of Honor PPV event in April over WrestleMania weekend. Briscoe defeated Eddie Kingston to win the title, his first in ROH. Briscoe has a long ROH history under his belt as part of The Briscoe Brothers tag team with his late brother, Jay Briscoe.
Prior to the match tonight, Briscoe talked about his storied history in ROH during an interview and said that he was grateful for the company providing financial stability for he and his brother.
Chris Jericho first won the ROH World Championship from Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho is a former WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion in WWE.
