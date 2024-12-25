AEW Dynamite Preview (12/25/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The final AEW Dynamite of 2024 is upon us as "Dynamite on 34th St." occurs at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show was taped on Sunday due to Christmas being in the customary show spot of Wednesday.
Except for the match between Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie, Dynamite consists entirely of matches that will determine the final four of the Continental Classic. The four will compete in the semifinals on Saturday at AEW World's End with the finals also taking place on the same night.
In the Gold League, Darby Allin takes on Ricochet, Will Ospreay goes one-on-one with Brody King and new Ring of Honor TV champion Komander faces off with Claudio Castagnoli.
The Blue League bracket has TNT champion Daniel Garcia meeting Kyle Fletcher and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada battling Shelton Benjamin.
Also on the show will be AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his challengers at World's End in Orange Cassidy, Jay White and "Hangman" Adam Page.
Match Card (Announced):
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Darby Allin
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Komander vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin
Continental League Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia
Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie
Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, "Hangman" Adam Page and Jay White will appear on the show
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV