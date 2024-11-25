Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Announces Participants For 2024 Continental Classic Tournament

AEW Twitter

AEW has officially announced the participants for the 2024 Continental Classic tournament.

In a special Selection Sunday show on the AEW YouTube channel, the company revealed the wrestlers for both the Gold League and the Blue League of the tournament. Here's how each league looks:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League

  • Darby Allin
  • Claudio Castagnoli
  • Will Ospreay
  • Ricochet
  • Brody King
  • Juice Robinson

AEW Continental Classic Blue League

  • Kazuchika Okada
  • Kyle Fletcher
  • Daniel Garcia
  • Mark Briscoe
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • The Beast Mortos

The Continental Classic tournament is a round-robin event that AEW introduced for the first time in 2023. Eddie Kingston was the tournament winner. He defeated Jon Moxley in the tournament final at the Worlds End PPV.

The Gold League is highlighted by Will Ospreay. He's got matches against Darby Allin, Ricochet, and Claudio Castagnoli on tap and the buzz around them make this tournament what it is. In the Blue League, Kazuchika Okada is the highlight. Okada against Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and The Beast Mortos are top bouts to look forward to as the tournament progresses.

Okada is the current AEW Continental Champion. The belt was created as a part of the tournament last year. AEW has not officially announced whether or not that championship will be on the line inside of this year's event.

This year's Continental Classic tournament will begin this week on AEW Dynamite in Chicago.

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon.

