AEW Dynamite Spoilers (12/25/24): Continental Classic Semifinals For World's End Set
The Christmas Night episode of AEW Dynamite was filmed on Sunday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York for airing on Wednesday evening.
The show featured the final matches of the Continental Classic to determine the final four participants who will meet on Saturday at AEW World's End in the semifinals with the winners meeting on the same night to determine the winner of the tournament being crowned the AEW Continental Champion.
Former three-time AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm was also in action, while the four participants in the main event of World's End consisting of World Champion Jon Moxley and his challengers "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White and Orange Cassidy made appearances at the tapings.
The following spoilers are courtesy of The Takedown's Sid Pullar III, who was in attendance.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (12/25/24)
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay def. Brody King
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet and Darby Allin went to a 20 minute time limit draw
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Komander beat Claudio Castagnoli. After the match, the Death Riders jumped Komander until Jay White and Orange Cassidy made the save. Jon Moxley came out and attacked both Cassidy and White with the briefcase. Moxley was cutting a promo until "Hangman" Adam Page came out and all three challengers beat down Moxley.
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Shelton Benjamin
Toni Storm beat Taya Valkyrie
Continental League Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher beat Daniel Garcia. Post-match, Ospreay came out for a staredown with Fletcher.
Due to the results, Ricochet (10 pts) and Ospreay (9 pts) advance from the Gold League, while Fletcher (12 pts) & Kazuchika Okada (10 pts) advance from the Blue League.
That means Ricochet will face Okada and Ospreay will look for revenge against Fletcher in the semifinals at World's End with the winners meeting later on the show.