AEW Dynamite Spoilers (12/25/24): Continental Classic Semifinals For World's End Set

#AEWDynamite on 34th St

WEDNESDAY, December 25th

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!



Continental Classic Gold League@WillOspreay vs @BrodyXKing

Points are the name of the game as The Aerial Assassin faces Big Bad Brody King in the C2!



Watch Dynamite on 34th St on CHRISTMAS NIGHT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/f09SOv0Wem