AEW Dynamite Preview (2/26/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream

Will it be Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy who moves on to face Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution? They'll face each other for the International Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite.

It's Wednesday! You know what that means. AEW Dynamite is live in Oceanside, California as the push toward Revolution continues.

Kenny Omega has put out the challenge to face Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship next weekend in Los Angeles, but first the Alpha will have to successfully defend his title tonight against Orange Cassidy.

While Takeshita looks to handle his own business, The Learning Tree has extended a branch to help out another member of the Don Callis Family. Bryan Keith has taken up a bounty that was put out against Will Ospreay. Can the Bad Apple take a major bite out of the Aerial Assassin ahead of his Steel Cage Match with Kyle Fletcher at Revolution?

Harley Cameron will look to build off her impressive performance at AEW Grand Slam when she takes on Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa is out to prove that while Harley is immensely talented, she doesn't hold a candle to The Vendetta once that bell rings.

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will be in action tonight as he teams with FTR to battle Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Hangman Adam Page will also be on the show and fans will hear from MJF, Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana!

Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, California

How to Watch AEW Dynamite:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship

Will Opsreay vs. Bryan Keith in a Bounty Match

Daniel Garcia & FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom in a Trios Match

Hangman Adam Page in action

Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo

We'll hear from MJF, plus Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana

Published
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

