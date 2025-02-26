Three Major Matches Announced For NXT Roadblock
Three big matches were added to the NXT Roadblock card during this week's edition of WWE NXT.
The show on Tuesday night was headlined by the Hardys making their NXT debuts in a tag team bout against No Quarter Catch Crew. The Hardy were victorious, with Jeff Hardy hitting a Swanton Bomb on Myles Borne for the pinfall.
After the match, Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) came out, seemingly to congratulate the Hardys. However, the Hardys said they wanted to find out who the best tag team in the world is. Santino Marella, TNA Director of Authority, appeared and made the announcement that the Hardys will defend the TNA Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock.
Also on Tuesday night's edition of NXT, we saw TNA X Division Champion Moose defeat Lexis King. After the bout, NXT Champion Oba Femi appeared and confronted Moose. It was revealed that the two men will clash for the NXT Championship at Roadblock.
Last, but certainly not least, the opening match of NXT on Tuesday night saw NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeat Karmen Petrovic. After the bout, NXT Women's Champion Giulia appeared.
Giulia challenged Vaquer to a champion vs. champion match at Roadblock. Vaquer accepted the challenge.
NXT Roadblock takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 11th.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Chicago Teachers Union Responds To CM Punk's Shirt From WWE Raw
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?
Carmella Promises To 'Tell Her Side' Soon After Reported WWE Departure