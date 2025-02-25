Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Now that she and Naomi have dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the creative direction for Bianca Belair is going to be fascinating to watch unfold as WrestleMania 41 approaches.
The EST is the reported favorite to walk out of Saturday's Elimination Chamber Match as the first ever two-time women's winner of that event. That would put her on a collision course with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in Las Vegas this April.
Belair vs. Ripley is a headlining match that many have wanted to see for years, but with both women being massively popular with the crowd, there is a risk of portions of the audience splitting off and turning against each babyface in order to align with their absolute favorite.
Unless, one of them turns to the dark side during the course of their WrestleMania program.
Belair took part in a virtual press tour for Elimination Chamber on Monday, and was asked how she feels about a potential heel turn after many successful years as one of WWE's brightest stars and company ambassadors.
MORE: The Rock Announces His Dog Hobbs Has Died, Pays Tribute
"I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and [have] a bigger picture to it," Bianca said. "I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, is very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that."
Belair said the longer a talent can hold the admiration of the audience, the more impactful their heel turn will be when it eventually does happen.
The New Day's recent ostracizing of Big E is a prime example of what Bianca is speaking about. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston became public enemies one and two overnight after nearly a decade of being two of the most beloved figures in WWE.
That's the effect that Belair is seeking with her own evil twist, if it were ever to become a reality.
MORE: Drew McIntyre Is The Kind Of Troll That Would 'Take Your Girl' If He Wasn't Married
"I want to be the heel that people would not like. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that. It’s one thing when I hear fans say, ‘I love so and so as a heel.’ When I hear ‘love’ and ‘heel’ in the same sentence, that doesn’t work for me. Someone like Nia Jax, how valuable she is to this division, playing that role, we need that."
Belair said she honestly doesn't know if she'll ever turn heel, but promised it would be big if she does. We'll all have to play the waiting game on that one.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?
Carmella Promises To 'Tell Her Side' Soon After Reported WWE Departure
Former WWE Star Grateful Becky Lynch Pushed To Work With Her During NXT Title Run
"I'm Not A P****": Drew McIntyre Gives Update After Knee Procedure Ahead Of WWE SmackDown