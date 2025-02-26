Chicago Teachers Union Responds To CM Punk's Shirt From WWE Raw
CM Punk has been no stranger to standing up for causes he believes in throughout his career, and he did so again this week on WWE Raw on Netflix.
Punk made a statement about his support for public education by wearing a "CTU" Chicago Teachers Union shirt during the show. Punk wore the shirt during his segment with Logan Paul.
The shirt prompted a response from the official X page of the Chicago Teachers Union. The union wrote, "We’re proud to see the Best in the World showing love for CTU. We don’t tap out. We’re fighting for nothing less than what Chicago students & families deserve."
Punk has long been a public champion of progressive causes such as abortion access, women's rights, transgender rights, and more. This isn't the first time he's advocated for a cause he believes in via his clothing choice on national television.
CM Punk will wrestle this Saturday night in the men's WWE Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, Ontario, Canada against John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. The winner of the match will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
