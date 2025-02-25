Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?
There's a great deal that's been said about the WWE Women's Division over the past couple of weeks. Recent reports about growing frustration within the locker room had many echoing the same sentiment online. The women deserve better booking.
Monday night on Raw, they got it.
Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time as she defeated Dakota Kai in a rock solid contest. Ivy Nile emerged to attack the champ afterward, thus advancing her own aspirations of capturing the gold.
Granted WWE could have just had her win the No. 1 Contender's Match against Kai in the first place, whether it have been through nefarious tactics or otherwise, but I digress.
The real headline grabber, however, was the main event. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the first ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
The match is receiving universal praise from fans and those in the company alike. Arguably the best two-on-two Women's Tag Team Title bout since... maybe ever to be frank.
Take it from someone who was in that crowd Monday night at the Heritage Bank Center, folks were invested. Over 12,000 Cincinnatians were on the edge of their seat, if not jumping out of them entirely, with every single false finish.
Even the predictable interference of Morgan's boy toy Dominik Mysterio didn't hinder the match's quality. In this particular instance actually, it was necessary. Dirty Dom provided a layer of protection to Belair and Naomi ahead of Elimination Chamber on Saturday and gift wrapped another heelish win for his Judgment Day cohorts.
Two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley was among those to praise the effort put forth in last night's main event. Highlighting the now former champions in particular in a post on her X account.
".@TheTrinity_Fatu keeps getting better and better aging like fiooneee wine.- Bayley on X
And @BiancaBelairWWE is just plain great. So annoying.
Proud of you both and what you did for those women’s tag titles tonight."
Bayley going out of her way to highlight the great work of others in the division is nothing new, especially when it comes to the often overlooked and underbooked Women's Tag Team Title scene.
The Role Model holds those belts near and dear to her heart as she was a longtime advocate for them, going way back before they ever even existed.
Monday night's main event proved that the fans can and will care about the Women's Tag Team Championships, as much as the talent does, if they are continuously highlighted.
Here's the all important question... what's next?
Putting the titles on Liv and Raquel does now open up Bianca Belair to win the Elimination Chamber this weekend, as she's the reported favorite to do so, and challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Perhaps it's proven that Naomi was the one who took out Jade Cargill, and they continue that storyline once 'The Storm' comes back into the picture.
Liv and Raquel, meantime, find themselves atop a Women's Tag Team Division that's limited in established babyface opposition:
- Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
- Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
- Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
- Kabuki Warriors (Both Asuka & Kairi Sane are out with injury)
- IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
The latter half of Damage CTRL would be the easiest and most likely direction to take for the Women's Tag Team Titles the next few weeks, if IYO does not win the Women's World Championship next Monday on Raw.
Having WrestleMania 41 without SKY on the card would be a crime against humanity as she's done nothing short of prove time and again to be one of, if not the best, bell-to-bell women's wrestler on the planet these past few years.
Booking a multi-team match in Las Vegas, as tired of a concept as that is, would allow a couple of heel teams to earn their Mania paychecks as well. Which, I'll never be opposed to that.
If Judgment Day remains the long-term play for the Women's Tag Team Titles, however, then the work needs to start now to build up new babyface teams for them to defend against.
Former Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance have long been overdue for a legitimate story or serious character development.
Reuniting Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the Wyatt Sicks over on SmackDown makes a ton of sense as well. They could feud with the likes of Jax & LeRae, Green & Niven, until Judgement Day's schedule clears up for them.
Maybe it really was Liv and Raquel who attacked Jade, and Cargill teams with Naomi to get their titles back.
Also, here's a thought. What about Bayley and Roxanne Perez? These two are clearly on track for a marquee singles match at some point down the line. Afterward, a renewed sense of mutual respect could bring them together to further elevate the Women's Tag Team Division that Bayley helped create in the first place.
The options are there for Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque to build off the momentum that was created Monday Night on Raw. There's no shortage of television time to do it either. The only question is whether or not the creative team has the desire or know how to capitalize on it.
One thing is for certain, there's no reason not to try.
