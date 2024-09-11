Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (9/11/24): Jon Moxley To Appear, Sammy Guevara vs Ricochet, & More

SI Wrestling Staff

Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite comes to you live from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Jon Moxley is set to kick off the show as the fallout from AEW's controversial All Out event continues. All eyes and ears will be on Moxley after he shockingly betrayed Bryan Danielson, along with the majority of the Blackpool Combat Club.

In addition, high-flyers Sammy Guevara and Ricochet will face off, Mariah May will go head-to-head against Queen Aminata in a Women's World Championship Eliminator Match, and the winners of a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match will get the coveted opportunity to challenge The Young Bucks for the tag team title at Grand Slam on the 25th. Expect a night full of action and twists where anything can happen.

Be sure to check back for updates as more matches are announced leading up to the event.

Match Card / Events

Jon Moxley set to appear at the start of the show

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match - Winners to face The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Title at GrandSlam

Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet

More to come

How To Watch

Time: 7:30pm EST (6:30 CST)

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

Latest News

AEW Proves Again at All Out that the Company is Not Afraid to Push the Limits

Twitter Reacts To The Will Ospreay vs. PAC Match Of The Year Candidate From AEW All Out 2024

AEW & Warner Brothers Discovery May Be Nearing a Finalized TV Rights Deal

Published
SI Wrestling Staff

SI WRESTLING STAFF

Home/AEW