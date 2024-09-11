AEW Dynamite Preview (9/11/24): Jon Moxley To Appear, Sammy Guevara vs Ricochet, & More
Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite comes to you live from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Jon Moxley is set to kick off the show as the fallout from AEW's controversial All Out event continues. All eyes and ears will be on Moxley after he shockingly betrayed Bryan Danielson, along with the majority of the Blackpool Combat Club.
In addition, high-flyers Sammy Guevara and Ricochet will face off, Mariah May will go head-to-head against Queen Aminata in a Women's World Championship Eliminator Match, and the winners of a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match will get the coveted opportunity to challenge The Young Bucks for the tag team title at Grand Slam on the 25th. Expect a night full of action and twists where anything can happen.
Be sure to check back for updates as more matches are announced leading up to the event.
Match Card / Events
Jon Moxley set to appear at the start of the show
AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match - Winners to face The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Title at GrandSlam
Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet
More to come
How To Watch
Time: 7:30pm EST (6:30 CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
