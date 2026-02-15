AEW Grand Slam Australia Results (2/14/26): MJF Defends Against Brody King, TNT Title Ladder Match & More

MJF headlined tonight's AEW Grand Slam Australia special, defending his AEW World Championship against Brody King.

After squashing MJF in less than two minutes last week on AEW Dynamite, Brody King earned a shot at the title this evening. Unfortunately for King, tonight didn't go his way, and MJF managed to retain his championship. But there's no rest for The Devil as his next challenger has already been decided.

Earlier on tonight's show, Hangman Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to become the number one contender for the World Championship next month at AEW Revolution. Judging by the face-off to end tonight's broadcast, this match will certainly live up to the hype.

A mixed tag team match also took place this evening, which saw Orange Cassidy team up with hometown hero Toni Storm to take on Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders. This was a high-stakes match where the person pinned would have their head shaved. Fans will be delighted to hear that Wheeler Yuta finally got what's been coming to him.

Tonight's show also featured Kyle Fletcher defending the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe in a Ladder match and Jon Moxley defending the AEW Continental Championship against Konsuke Takeshita.

Here's everything you may have missed from tonight's AEW Grand Slam special from Sydney, Australia.

AEW Grand Slam Australia Results:

Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita wrestle to a time limit draw for the AEW Continental Championship. This was a great way to start the show. Although many thought we'd see a title change here, they decided to go another way. You can bet there will be a rematch between these two sooner rather than later.

After the match, the two men continue to fight. Takeshita hits Moxley with Raging Fire, laying out the Continental Champion in a morale victory of sorts.

We get a video package featuring post-match comments from both Thekla and Kris Statlander after their strap match on Dynamite that saw The Toxic Spider become AEW Women's World Champion for the first time.

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) defeated MegaBad (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford) to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles. Harley Cameron goes from losing at last year's event to defending a title at this year's event. It's really a testament to how far she's come in AEW this past year. The finish of the match saw Cameron catch Penelope Ford in a backslide pin to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, a debuting Lena Kross attacked the Babes of Wrath and aligned in the ring with MegaBad. This seemingly introduced the fans to another women's trio faction.

A video package aired featuring post-match comments from Ricochet after his successful National Title defense on Dynamite over Jack Perry. Ricochet warns Perry to quit while he's ahead before something bad happens to him.

Hangman Page defeated Andrade El Idolo (w/ Don Callis) to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. This was every bit as good as you'd expect a match between these two to be. It could have gone either way, but only one man could move on to the pay-per-view. The finish saw Page hit El Idolo with the Buckshot Lariat to score the pinfall victory.

Timeless Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy defeated Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in a mixed tag team match. This one started in the crowd with both teams brawling all over the arena. It was a very fun matchup from beginning to end. The finish saw Toni Storm hit Storm Zero on Wheeler Yuta to score the pinfall victory for her team.

After the match, Mina Shirakawa brings a stool out to the ring, and Luther slides in the shaving supplies. Yuta tries to escape through the crowd, but Jon Moxley stops him and forces him to return to the ring and honor the stipulation.

Shafir holds Yuta's hand as Shirakawa takes the first bit of Yuta's hair off with scissors. Storm used scissors for a few moments before Cassidy, Luther, and Storm took turns shaving parts of Yuta's hair off. Storm rolled around in the hair afterward. Yuta looked ridiculous in the best way possible.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match to retain the TNT Championship. This will likely be the end of the longstanding rivalry between Fletcher and Briscoe. With the winner of this match will end their series of matches four to three. Both men pulled out all the stops in a fantastic ladder match. The finish of the match saw Fletcher climb the ladder and retrieve the title.

MJF defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship. There were once again "f--k ICE" chants from the crowd at the beginning of the match for King. This was a very good main event, and as much as some people wanted to see a title change, the outcome was never in doubt. The finish saw MJF hit King with the Heatseeker to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Hangman Page made his way to the ring and confronted MJF as AEW Grand Slam Australia went off the air.

