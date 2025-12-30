Multiple Outlets Provide Update On Chad Gable's WWE Return & Plans For El Grande Americano

Chad Gable is expected to be back in action within the next few weeks, if not sooner.

The leader of American Made has been sidelined for the past few months with a shoulder injury that required him to undergo surgery, and his extended absence from television forced numerous creative changes to be made on Monday Night Raw over the summer.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select provided a positive update on Gable's condition Tuesday afternoon, reporting that he's expected to return in time for WrestleMania season.

"Gable has been at the WWE Performance Center training for a return," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Sources indicated that he is planned back by the Royal Rumble, and hopefully before then."

Mike Johnson with PWInsider says there is a possibility that Gable is back on television as soon as the Netflix one year anniversary show this coming Monday, January 5 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gable was in the midst of his most significant push on the main roster in quite some time when he went down. In addition to his duties as the head of American Made, he was also masquerading around and performing in the ring as El Grande Americano. He even picked up the first singles win of his career at WrestleMania when he defeated Rey Fenix this past April.

El Grande Americano makes his #WrestleMania debut right now! pic.twitter.com/pjyFhZ30qW — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

When he had to take time away to rehab his shoulder, Ludwig Kaiser was tasked with carrying on the gimmick of El Grande Americano, and by all accounts, has done a tremendous job with the role.

Back in September, the folks over at BodySlam reported that Kaiser was receiving praise behind the scenes for his work underneath the mask.

"Some believe he is and has been a much better fit for the gimmick than Chad Gable, not that Gable wasn't successful with the gimmick, they just feel Kaiser has added more to the character," BodySlam wrote in their report.

What happens to El Grande Americano when Gable returns?

El Grande Americano | WWE

Both BodySlam and Sean Ross Sapp say that some kind of interaction between Gable and El Grande Americano is expected upon Chad's return, but they stopped short of saying the two would be involved in a program with one another.

It's entirely possible that the role will continue to be Kaiser's moving forward, and that Gable will simply be able to walk away with "proof" that he was never Americano to begin with — as he has claimed in kayfabe from the very beginning.

Chad Gable is one of WWE's most versatile performers and Monday Night Raw will be better with him back in the mix, no matter what his creative future holds. Hopefully, his pending return means that we'll soon see more of his American Made stablemates as well.

The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, have primarily been working during NXT and Main Event tapings since July. Ivy Nile, meantime, has been utilized on Raw a bit more than the former NXT Tag Team Champions. She recently challenged Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but tapped out to the ankle lock.

The Latest with WWE, AEW, & More!

From Aspiring Medical Professional To Break Out WWE Star, Kendal Grey Is One To Watch In 2026 [Exclusive]

Update On Who Made The Call For Cody Rhodes To Lose At WrestleMania 39

Major Injury Update On Dominik Mysterio Provided On WWE Raw

Nikki Bella Claims John Cena Finisher As Her Own After WWE RAW