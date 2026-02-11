Kenny Omega Open to Another AEW Title Run — But There’s One Condition

Kenny Omega hopes to leave the professional wrestling industry in a better place than he found it.

Ever since MJF captured the AEW World Title for the second time, the main event scene in All Elite Wrestling has become hotly contested. Multiple former World Champions, such as Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega, are all vying for another run at the title.

We're also seeing other rising talents like Andrade El Idolo and Brody King looking to stake their claim at the top of the card.

As the race to crown a new number one contender continues, Omega finds himself on the outside looking in after suffering a shocking defeat against El Idolo on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. So will we ever see another AEW World Title reign from The Best Bout Machine?

Kenny Omega | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed. When asked whether he was driven to have another run with the AEW World Championship, Omega gave a very interesting answer, making it clear that the company needs to build for the future.

"I’m in a position where a lot of my own personal goals are out of the way. I’ve checked all those boxes," Kenny Omega said. "The one personal goal I have left is to be the best utility tool for what the situation calls for. Maybe I could main event until I’m dead. But what follows after if I haven’t built anybody–or if I haven’t had a hand in helping the next generation rise up?

"That's more so my role now than it’s ever been. We need to trust our future. There are people who need these experiences. They need to learn and evolve as performers. We can’t keep relying on the same small-knit group of people that have a track record of success. We need to be cognizant of what we’re doing moving forward."

What would it take for Kenny Omega to get one more run as AEW World Champion?

Kenny Omega | All Elite Wrestling

Despite wanting to build for the future, Omega would go on to admit that if the fans are vocal in calling for him to have another reign as AEW World Champion, he would push himself to get there.

"If, for some reason, whether it be the fans or the wrestling world in general, there is a want and a desire for me to have one more title run, then I'll push myself to get there," Kenny Omega said. "I also take pride in not needing to be there.

"I want to be in a position where I can say that I helped create an environment where all these guys have risen to the call and the challenge of being able to carry the company. I would love that. But if people are calling for it, for me to step up and be that guy, then I'll do my best."

Kenny Omega deserves one more reign as AEW World Champion

Kenny Omega | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega's only reign as AEW World Champion came at the side of Don Callis as one of the most hated figures in the company. The Cleaner has been well-regarded as one of the most beloved figures in the company's history.

If Omega doesn't get another AEW World Title reign as a babyface, I think it would be a huge injustice to his overall career. The AEW fanbase wants to celebrate Omega and everything he's accomplished.

I would imagine Tony Khan knows this as well as anyone. Hopefully, before it's all said and done, The Best Bout Machine will once again stand on top of All Elite Wrestling as the World Champion.

