Will Ospreay Confirms When He Officially Got Cleared for AEW Return

Will Ospreay made his long-awaited return on Sunday night at the Revolution PPV event from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The last time the AEW audience saw Ospreay active in an AEW ring was at the All In PPV event last summer. Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland and defeated The Young Bucks.

Later in the show, Ospreay appeared to try and help Adam Page fend off the Death Riders in the main event. He was successful but paid the ultimate price in doing so.

Ospreay was destroyed by Jon Moxley's crew at Forbidden Door. They injured Ospreay's neck, prompting him to announce he was taking a hiatus from the company to have neck surgery and recover. AEW began running hype vignettes for Ospreay in February of this year. He was not advertised for Revolution.

After the return, Ospreay took to social media and confirmed the timeline of events regarding his injury. Ospreay said he had surgery on September 17 of last year. He revealed that he was officially cleared for a return on February 25 of this year and then made his triumphant return at Revolution on March 15.

Double fusion Surgery date: 17th September 2025



Got cleared: 25th February 2026



Back: 15th March 2026 pic.twitter.com/fGwGxNfcKM — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 16, 2026

Ospreay returned to AEW with a vengeance. He attacked Moxley and The Death Riders just seconds after he walked through the curtain. He was physical and not only hit his own flurry of offense, including a Hidden Blade and corkscrew moonsault from the top rope, but he took a handful of bumps as well.

What is next for Will Ospreay?

Now that he is back in the fold, all roads lead to the UK and Wembley Stadium this summer. After hosting the All In event in the United States last year, AEW will return to its roots at Wembley Stadium in 2026.

Will Ospreay was stretchered out of the O2 Arena following a ruthless attack from the Death Riders at the conclusion of Forbidden Door. | All Elite Wrestling

Ospreay is from the UK, and now that he's back, a major match for him looms. Tony Khan has a variety of different matches to go with at that show, but the big one is Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship.

MJF defeated Adam Page to retain his world championship in the main event of Revolution, beating Page in a Texas Death Match. Because Page lost, he will no longer be able to challenge for the world championship. Enter Ospreay.

Ospreay and MJF have wrestled before, but not for the world championship. That rematch would be a strong main event for a show in Ospreay's home country.

AEW All In 2026 will air live on PPV on August 30. No official matches have been announced for the event at this time.