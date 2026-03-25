AEW Dynamite Preview (3/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite lands in the Twin Cities with a blockbuster rematch between two former world champions.
The last time that Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega battled, Swerve emerged as the victor in their critically acclaimed bout and put Kenny out of action with a vicious post-match attack on the February 18 edition of Dynamite.
Kenny Omega would make a surprise return at AEW Revolution by thwarting Swerve's ruthless attempt to injure Brody King with a cinder block after their match.
It quickly became clear that round two of Kenny Omega versus Swerve Strickland was on the horizon, but this time the stakes are even higher. After his string of recent victories, Swerve is the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, a position that Kenny Omega covets for himself.
In exchange for putting the number one contendership on the line, Swerve wants Kenny's title of EVP and all the power and privileges that come with it. In a battle of two of AEW's greatest titans, who will walk away with what they want?
The Toxic era continues
Now that "Timeless" Toni Storm is out of action for the foreseeable future, the AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla, has been vocal about her doubts around the validity of Toni's demise and implied that it was faked.
Mina Shirakawa avenged Toni last week in a No Holds Barred match against Marina Shafir, and she plans to get another big win tonight by defeating Thekla to become AEW Women's World Champion.
Will Mina's luck continue, or will Thekla stop her momentum in its tracks?
Also on Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF returns to AEW television for the first time since defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW World Championship. Although one man is now permanently out of the world title picture, new challengers continue to appear.
The winner of Kenny Omega versus Swerve Strickland will become the new number one contender. Plus, Darby Allin, a longtime rival of MJF's, has voiced his intentions to go after the title as well.
Speaking of Darby, he'll be in action again tonight following last week's win over Gabe Kidd in a coffin match. This time, he'll have to get through LFI's RUSH, a formidable competitor who is eager to make a statement of his own.
The Dogs came up short against Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Darby Allin at Revolution in a tornado trios match, but tonight they're trying for a different result. David Finlay and Clark Connors will take on Orange Cassidy and the newest member of The Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, in a tag team match in St. Paul, MN.
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Venue: Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, MN
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega
- AEW World Champion MJF returns to Dynamite
- The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors)
- RUSH vs. Darby Allin
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling