AEW Dynamite Preview (3/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Dynamite lands in the Twin Cities with a blockbuster rematch between two former world champions.

The last time that Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega battled, Swerve emerged as the victor in their critically acclaimed bout and put Kenny out of action with a vicious post-match attack on the February 18 edition of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega would make a surprise return at AEW Revolution by thwarting Swerve's ruthless attempt to injure Brody King with a cinder block after their match.

Kenny Omega | All Elite Wrestling

It quickly became clear that round two of Kenny Omega versus Swerve Strickland was on the horizon, but this time the stakes are even higher. After his string of recent victories, Swerve is the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, a position that Kenny Omega covets for himself.

In exchange for putting the number one contendership on the line, Swerve wants Kenny's title of EVP and all the power and privileges that come with it. In a battle of two of AEW's greatest titans, who will walk away with what they want?

The Toxic era continues

Now that "Timeless" Toni Storm is out of action for the foreseeable future, the AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla, has been vocal about her doubts around the validity of Toni's demise and implied that it was faked.

Thekla and Mina Shirakawa's last singles match was on the October 22, 2025 edition of AEW Collision. | All Elite Wrestling

Mina Shirakawa avenged Toni last week in a No Holds Barred match against Marina Shafir, and she plans to get another big win tonight by defeating Thekla to become AEW Women's World Champion.

Will Mina's luck continue, or will Thekla stop her momentum in its tracks?

Also on Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF returns to AEW television for the first time since defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW World Championship. Although one man is now permanently out of the world title picture, new challengers continue to appear.

The winner of Kenny Omega versus Swerve Strickland will become the new number one contender. Plus, Darby Allin, a longtime rival of MJF's, has voiced his intentions to go after the title as well.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 3/25!



AEW World Champion @The_MJF Returns to Dynamite!



After surviving Texas Death at #AEWRevolution with the Triple B in tow, Maxwell Jacob Friedman returns to Dynamite, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/g5WeLQXX3t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2026

Speaking of Darby, he'll be in action again tonight following last week's win over Gabe Kidd in a coffin match. This time, he'll have to get through LFI's RUSH, a formidable competitor who is eager to make a statement of his own.

The Dogs came up short against Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Darby Allin at Revolution in a tornado trios match, but tonight they're trying for a different result. David Finlay and Clark Connors will take on Orange Cassidy and the newest member of The Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, in a tag team match in St. Paul, MN.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, MN

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega

AEW World Champion MJF returns to Dynamite

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors)