AEW Dynamite Results 10/16/24: Jon Moxley A Terror On First Night As New World Champion
Jon Moxley said this week's episode of AEW Dynamite would belong to him and he delivered on that promise.
After winning the AEW World Championship and retiring Bryan Danielson from full-time competition at WrestleDream on Saturday night, Moxley began this week's Dynamite with a bold declaration. Moxley called out his own company. He said he hated it and said that everyone in it was working for him.
Moxley's terrorizing of AEW continued later in the show when he attacked Orange Cassidy and The Conglomeration. Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta stormed the ring and took out Cassidy. Private Party, Daniel Garcia, Top Flight, Action Andretti, and other babyfaces attempted to make the save, but were also taken out by Moxley and his crew. Before leaving the ring, Moxley said that everyone in AEW was under attack.
The Young Bucks stood by and watched the attack unfold. They did nothing and were called out by Garcia backstage. Moxley has alluded to a deeper meaning driving his newfound, twisted character, but that didn't reveal itself outside of the show.
AEW Dynamite this week was also the stage for the official return of Adam Cole. Cole cut a promo in the ring and called out MJF for being "the worst person he's ever met." Cole challenged MJF to a fight, but in a video response, MJF turned him down.
Shelton Benjamin made his in-ring debut on this week's Dynamite -- winning a match against Lio Rush. After the match, MVP called out Swerve Strickland. In a promo later in the show, Strickland told MVP that he'd be ready to fight at any time.
This week the Don Callis Family called a special press conference after what was a big night for them at WrestleDream. Don Callis stood in the ring with Brian Cage and Lance Archer before calling out Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita won the AEW International Championship at WrestleDream and Fletcher was a key player in helping Takeshita beat Will Ospreay.
Takeshita spoke and told the locker room to step up and fight him. Fletcher was about to address why he turned on Will Ospreay to side with Callis, but stopped short of doing so. Fletcher said that he was sick of talking about Ospreay and that he didn't owe anyone an explanation.
In the main event of the show, Christian Cage defeated Jay White. Adam Page ran down to the ring and hit White with a Buckshot Lariat as the referee's back was turned, while dealing with Kip Sabian who had also run to the ring to help Christian. Because of the distraction and interference, Cage was able to get the win.
Full AEW Dynamite Results 10/16/24
- FTR defeated Big Bill & Bryan Keith
- Mercedes Mone defeated Queen Aminata
- The Conglomeration defeat The Elite by disqualification
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Lio Rush
- Christian Cage defeated Jay White