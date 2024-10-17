Wrestling On FanNation

Jon Moxley Makes Bold Declaration To Kickoff Tonight's AEW Dynamite Show

Zack Heydorn

8/28/24 AEW Dynamite: Champaign, IL (Ricky Havlik)
8/28/24 AEW Dynamite: Champaign, IL (Ricky Havlik) /

Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion and on his first Dynamite as champ he made a bold declaration.

Just like the last two weeks, this week's show opened with a pre-taped promo video from Moxley. The background for Moxley was the back of a truck that was driving away from the WrestleDream show. In the promo Moxley said he hated what AEW had become and that everyone in the company was working for him now.

Since Moxley's heel turn at the All Out PPV event in September, Moxley has alluded to a higher power driving his actions and dark personality. It appears that Moxley himself is the man behind the madness and that winning the world championship gave him the power needed to keep his vision for the company in focus.

MORE: 10 Best AEW Dynamite Matches Of All Time

Moxley is the only four-time world champion in AEW history. Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on Saturday night and then viciously attacked him with his new Blackpool Combat Club faction of Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Marina Shafir. Moxley and Danielson started the BCC in 2022.

Former BCC member, Wheeler Yuta, seemingly ran to the ring to save Danielson, but then attacked him as well at Moxley's direction. Yuta used a plastic bag to suffocate Danielson just like Moxley did nearly six weeks ago. Because of the loss, Danielson has retired as a full-time wrestler in AEW.

MORE: Bryan Danielson's 10 Best AEW Matches Of All Time

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/AEW