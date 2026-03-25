AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/25/26)
Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite should set the stage for the main event of Dynasty next month in Canada.
With AEW's next pay-per-view just weeks away, tonight's main event between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland should lock in the main event of Dynasty.
Unbeknownst to him, Swerve Strickland became the number one contender for the AEW World Championship after defeating Brody King earlier this month at Revolution. But with Kenny Omega looking for revenge and a shot at the title himself, Strickland couldn't pass up the opportunity to risk it all for an even greater prize.
Strickland will put his number one contender status on the line tonight against Kenny Omega, who will put his EVP status on the line in an extremely high-stakes matchup. The winner will move on to Dynasty next month in Canada to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship.
Speaking of MJF, the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth will return to Dynamite this evening fresh off his Texas Deathmatch victory over Hangman Adam Page at Revolution. How much will Friedman gloat over being the reason that Page can no longer compete for the AEW World Title? Tune in to find out.
The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line tonight as Thekla defends her title against Mina Shirakawa, who is coming off a huge win over Marina Shafir last week on Dynamite. Will Shirakawa shock the world tonight? Or will the Toxic Spider continue her reign? We'll find out soon enough.
Last week on Dynamite, Darby Allin made it clear his sights were on MJF and the AEW World Championship. This is another challenger that MJF has no desire to defend his title against, and is already paying off some of AEW's top names to derail Allin's path to the title. Tonight, Allin will go one-on-one with RUSH, and if he gets past him, you can bet Andrade El Idolo won't be too far behind.
Also announced for tonight's show is Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong taking on David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs. Over the weekend, Strong officially declared himself a member of The Conglomeration, but will that celebration be short-lived? We'll find out later tonight.
AEW Dynamite results:
The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite kicks off tonight at 8 PM ET.
AEW Dynamite card:
- #1 Contender vs. EVP: Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega
- AEW Women's World Championship: Mina Shirakawa vs. Thekla (c)
- Darby Allin vs. RUSH
- David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong of The Conglomeration
- AEW World Champion MJF is scheduled to appear
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime