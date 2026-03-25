AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/25/26)

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite should set the stage for the main event of Dynasty next month in Canada.

With AEW's next pay-per-view just weeks away, tonight's main event between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland should lock in the main event of Dynasty.

Unbeknownst to him, Swerve Strickland became the number one contender for the AEW World Championship after defeating Brody King earlier this month at Revolution. But with Kenny Omega looking for revenge and a shot at the title himself, Strickland couldn't pass up the opportunity to risk it all for an even greater prize.

Swerve Strickland | AEW Twitter

Strickland will put his number one contender status on the line tonight against Kenny Omega, who will put his EVP status on the line in an extremely high-stakes matchup. The winner will move on to Dynasty next month in Canada to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking of MJF, the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth will return to Dynamite this evening fresh off his Texas Deathmatch victory over Hangman Adam Page at Revolution. How much will Friedman gloat over being the reason that Page can no longer compete for the AEW World Title? Tune in to find out.

The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line tonight as Thekla defends her title against Mina Shirakawa, who is coming off a huge win over Marina Shafir last week on Dynamite. Will Shirakawa shock the world tonight? Or will the Toxic Spider continue her reign? We'll find out soon enough.

TONIGHT!



Make sure not to miss an absolutely STACKED night of action on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!



It all starts LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8ryN7DmzcB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2026

Last week on Dynamite, Darby Allin made it clear his sights were on MJF and the AEW World Championship. This is another challenger that MJF has no desire to defend his title against, and is already paying off some of AEW's top names to derail Allin's path to the title. Tonight, Allin will go one-on-one with RUSH, and if he gets past him, you can bet Andrade El Idolo won't be too far behind.

Also announced for tonight's show is Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong taking on David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs. Over the weekend, Strong officially declared himself a member of The Conglomeration, but will that celebration be short-lived? We'll find out later tonight.

AEW Dynamite results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite kicks off tonight at 8 PM ET.

AEW Dynamite card:

#1 Contender vs. EVP: Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega

AEW Women's World Championship: Mina Shirakawa vs. Thekla (c)

Darby Allin vs. RUSH

David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong of The Conglomeration