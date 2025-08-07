AEW Dynamite Results [8/6/25]: MJF Steals One From Briscoe, Brodido Stuns Young Bucks
It was a victory that only MJF could be proud to have on his stat sheet.
The former AEW World Champion defeated Mark Briscoe in the main event of AEW Dynamite Wednesday night in Cleveland, Ohio.
Briscoe gave it everything he had to finally get his revenge on MVP, but a bit of misfortune kept him from earning the victory and it also opened the door for Max to deliver even more punishment to his bitter rival.
It was another rough night at the office for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Not only did the former EVP's have to endure another wave of disrespect from AEW talent and crew members, but they were surprisingly knocked out of the World Tag Team Eliminator Tournament by Brodido.
Alex Windsor also secured the biggest win of her AEW career thus far, punching her ticket to Forbidden Door in the process. But the reigning TBS Champion would return to All Elite Wrestling to send a message to her and the rest of the AEW Women's Division.
Here's everything you may have missed on Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Match & Segment Results:
Jon Moxley defeated Speedball Mike Bailey. The former AEW World Champion dodged a major bullet as Speedball nearly pulled off the massive upset on multiple occasions, this despite constant interference from the Death Riders. He scored an extremely close two count on a round house kick to the face, but Mox just got his shoulder up in time. After locking in a sleeper hold, Moxley spun Speedball around and dropped with the Death Rider for the win.
The Death Riders quickly fled the ring in search of Wheeler Yuta, who was dragged away by Darby Allin during Mox's match with Speedball. They later found him in the parking lot of the Wolstein Center stuffed into a body bag. He had a note on his forehead that said, 'Forbidden Door.'
AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Alex Windsor conducted yet another sexual innuendo filled interview with Renee Paquette. Windsor promised to punch her ticket to the TBS Championship Interpromotional Fatal 4-Way at Forbidden Door, while Storm challenged Athena to sign her contract tonight and face her in Cleveland instead of London.
Alex Windsor defeated Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata & Skye Blue to qualify for the TBS Championship Fatal 4-Way at Forbidden Door. This was an incredibly hard-hitting and action-packed Fatal 4-Way Match that saw Queen Aminata and Skye Blue take each other out of the equation toward the end of the bout. Athena attempted to help her minion Billie Starkz, only to get clocked by Toni Storm. The distraction allowed Windsor to catch Starkz in a small package for a three count.
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné came down to the ring for a face-to-face with her first Forbidden Door challenger. Toni Storm made her into the ring to back up her non-sexual partner, but got caught in an O-Face by Athena. Windsor turned her back to check on Toni and Mercedes gave her a Bank Statement.
The Don Callis Family held an in-ring celebration for Kyle Fletcher, where Don Callis gifted the new TNT Champion a rather flattering oil painting. Fletcher bragged about putting Dustin Rhodes and Adam Cole on injured reserve and issued a warning to the entire AEW locker room. He promised that any man who steps up to him will suffer the same fate. Fletcher said he will prove to be the greatest TNT Champion of all-time and issued an open challenge for his first defense this Saturday night on Collision.
Adam Copeland was interviewed backstage by Alicia Atout and dropped some devastating news for Stokely Hathaway and FTR. Tony Khan has granted Cope a one-on-one match next week against Big Stoke. If FTR interferes, then their restraining order against Cope is null and void.
Brody King and Bandido defeated The Young Bucks to advance to the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were flustered and frustrated before the opening bell even rang due to the production team purposefully botching their entrance yet again. The crowd was white hot throughout this one, especially when Brodido shocked the Bucks with an assisted slingshot 450 Splash to earn a date with FTR.
MJF interrupted a backstage interview between Renee Paquette and The Hurt Syndicate. Max unsuccessfully attempted to get MVP to dump Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in favor of him. MVP said that Max's ego is too big for anyone to handle. But since he loves him like a little brother, MVP told MJF that the Hurt Syndicate will leave him alone to pursue the AEW World Championship. If he's successful, however, Lashley is going to come for him and it will be personal.
Stokely Hathaway and FTR spoke to Alicia Atout and Big Stoke reluctantly accepted that he has to face off against Cope next Wednesday in Cincinnati. Stoke said,"I'm short! I'm bald! I can't get any hoes! I've been fighting my entire life!" And he's ready to continue that fight with a smile on his face, because his boss asked him to do it.
Swerve Strickland hyped up his Unified Championship Match against Okada while speaking with Renee Paquette. Swerve said this match at Forbidden Door isn't just a big one for the fans, it's also a big one for The Rainmaker since he has to face the most dangerous man in All Elite Wrestling.
Renee Paquette was extremely busy Wednesday night. They don't call her remarkable for nothing. She spoke with Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale backstage, who issued a challenge for a Trios Match (Tay Melo will be their partner) against The Toxic Triangle this Saturday on Collision. Kris Statlander would interrupt and continue to play mind games with her former friend Willow.
MJF defeated Mark Briscoe in their Grudge Match. This was an extremely physical battle that effectively told the story of this deeply personal rivalry. Briscoe seemed to have MJF's number throughout much of the bout, but the match turned after Mark missed a diving elbow drop to the outside and crashed through a table. Briscoe just barely beat a 10-count, only for MJF to dump him with a heatseeker. Mark got his foot on the bottom rope before the referee counted to three, but Bryce Remsburg didn't see it and MJF was awarded the victory.
MJF continued his assault after the match was over. He donned the Dynamite Diamond ring and busted open the former ROH World Champion with one good shot to the forehead. Hangman Adam Page would run down to the ring to stop the attack. He and MVP would fight each other until the show went off the air.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Speedball Mike Bailey Discusses Transition To AEW & How Jet Speed Came Together
AEW Talent Reportedly Having Issues With MVP, The Hurt Syndicate Backstage
Austin Theory Reportedly Removed From WWE Active Roster
WWE Premium Live Events Set To Leave Peacock In 2026, Landmark New Deal Announced