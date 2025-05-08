AEW Dynamite Results (5/7/25): Samoa Joe Defeats Claudio, MJF Hurts Top Flight, Mone And Hayter Brawl
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the birthplace of a very oddball tag team in AEW.
Adam Page kicked off the show with a passionate promo in which he owned his past demons and spoke about the rough year he's had because of Swerve Strickland. Page said that he would never forget or forgive Swerve for what he did, but confirmed that he had put the situation behind him.
Page said he used the quest to regain the AEW World Championship as a means to help him do just that and that the avenue for him to get there was by winning the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and main event All In. Page said that to do that he would have to beat Will Ospreay in the tournament finals, which prompted Ospreay to hit the ring.
Ospreay spoke to Page about their encounter being a first-time thing, but that he would be the one heading to All In to wrestle for the world title. As both men stood in the ring, Don Callis and his family walked out onto the ramp.
Callis started to speak, but Ospreay interrupted him and told him to choose two members of his group to take on he and Page next week. Callis was delighted at the challenge and said yes right away because of the fact that he thought Ospreay and Page could never coexist. The match was later made official.
Page and Ospreay will face each other in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals at Double or Nothing at the end of the month.
The women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament was also heated up this week on Dynamite. Jaime Hayter was speaking to Renee Paquette in a backstage sitdown interview, but it was stopped when Mercedes Mone attacked Hayter.
Both women brawled all over the building until Mone got the upper hand from behind and put Hayter in the cross face submission. Mone and Hayter will collide in the women's tournament finals at Double or Nothing. The winner will face the AEW Women's World Champion for the title at All In this summer in Texas.
MJF hurts people. Last week on Dynamite, Bobby Lashley told MJF that in order to join the group he needed to prove he could hurt people. This week, MJF did just that. Top Flight issued a challenge to the Hurt Syndicate, but before they could finish it, they were attacked by MJF. MJF left both members of the team laying before walking and yelling into Lashley's face that "I hurt people." Lashley smiled and suggested that next week, they'd vote again on whether or not he could officially join the group.
In other action this week, Toni Storm defeated Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay in a world championship eliminator match. Also, Nick Wayne defeated Rhino in a surprise match, Ricochet and The Young Bucks defeated Mike Bailey, Swerve Strickland, and Mark Briscoe in a Trios Match, and Kazuchika Okada beat Kevin Knight after Rush attacked Knight prior to the match.
In the main event, Samoa Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli by submission. Joe grabbed Claudio in a choke after long battle and Claudio instantly tapped out.
After the match, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders swarmed the ringside area around Joe. Powerhouse Hobbs ran down to the ring with a steel chair to even the odds and Hobbs used that chair on Claudio as Moxley and company looked on.
Joe and Moxley will square off next week on AEW Dynamite for the AEW World Championship.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (5/7/25)
- Toni Storm defeated Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay in a Women's AEW World Championship Eliminator Match
- Nick Wayne defeated Rhino to retain his ROH World TV Championship
- The Young Bucks and Ricochet defeated Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Kevin Knight
- Samoa Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli
